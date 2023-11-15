The right season to be looking to brighten up the garden and plenty on offer at the Te Awamutu Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo / Dean Taylor

The right season to be looking to brighten up the garden and plenty on offer at the Te Awamutu Craft Fair on Saturday. Photo / Dean Taylor

The perfect weather and good atmosphere of the fair added to the success of this year’s Te Awamutu Annual Craft Fair.

“Attendees were very happy and my impression of the number of people who came it would have been around 10,000 people. This was one of our most successful years,” said Bea Schiller -manager of Te Awamutu i-Site and an organiser of the Te Awamutu Annual Craft Fair.

Te Awamutu i-Site manager and Craft Fair main organiser Bea Schiller, complete with temporary moko from Te wānanga o Aotearoa, was thankful everything came together for a fantastic event after the Covid years and last year's postponement. Photo / Dean Taylor

Schiller has received positive feedback from customers and stallholders surrounding the day.

“Some people have come in saying that they spent too much, they say this with a grin. Because there were so many cool items there to buy on the day.”

Schiller said the fair was structured to ensure there were not too many stalls selling similar items, so there was a good mixture.

“This is why not everyone who applies for a stall gets in because we want the balance which is better for the people selling as well as for the costumers attending.”

Colourful creations were a major drawcard. Photo / Dean Taylor

Schiller said the day couldn’t have gone better, thanks to her fellow staff members at Te Awamutu iSite, Te Aronui Maihi and Thomas Adams.

There was live music performed by Rowdy’s Rose, which was a “crowd-pleaser”.

Local duo Rowdy’s Rose - Rosie and Blair Shaw - provided enjoyable entertainment in the food area. Photo / Dean Taylor

“A magical day with great vibes, souls and connections,” said Aaron Woolley, a Te Awamutu Annual Craft Fair first-time attendee with the stall Mokoz Creation.

Schiller said new stallholders indicated they wanted to be back for next year’s craft fair.

She wanted to thank the volunteers who helped on the day. Rotary Te Awamutu provided support on the day as did, Marie Schiller, Claire Roigard, Jutta Pals, Werner Eisenhauer, Tom Davies, Jill Davies and Pal Volf.

“Without their support, the day would not be possible.”

Te Awamutu Annual Craft Fair organisers were now looking ahead to next year’s fair.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



