An international delegation of spa and wellness professionals visited Te Aroha. Photo / Matamata-Piako District Council

Te Aroha’s new spa development gained international attention as a delegation of spa and wellness professionals from the United States, China, Japan, Australia and Europe visited the town last week.

Te Aroha was the delegation’s first stop in a two-week tour of spa facilities across New Zealand and Australia.

The town’s new spa facility has been approved in Matamata-Piako District Council’s 2021-2031 Long-Term Plan as the existing Te Aroha Mineral Spas can’t always meet demand and potential customers are being turned away.

While the project is still in its early stages, the dedicated Te Aroha Spa Governance Group has already selected a preferred design option.

The delegation’s two-day visit was arranged by the governance group which is made up of Matamata-Piako Mayor Adrienne Wilcock, Ngāti Tumutumu Trust representatives and industry experts.

The group’s co-chair Norm Hill briefed the international delegation on the new spa development before they took a tour of the Domain, museum and current Te Aroha Mineral Spas and No. 2 Bath House.

The preferred concept design for Te Aroha's new Spa Project. Image / Matamata-Piako District Council

The delegation also experienced local cultural activities during the visit. Local metal artist Adrian Worsley treated the guests to a tour of his studio before the group headed to Tui Pā marae for a powhiri by Ngāti Tumutumu Trust representatives.

The delegation will give feedback to the group once their two-week tour is complete.

The Te Aroha Spa Governance Group initially developed three concept designs for the new Spa project, but prefers option three, the largest facility and most expensive option.

This option would cost $37.7 million and include 11 outdoor pools with varying temperatures, six private pools, a rhassoul room, six treatment rooms, a herbal sauna and a small cafe.

The preferred location for any new spa facility in Te Aroha would be behind the Mokena Geyser at the Domain. Image / Matamata-Piako District Council

Options one and two are smaller but could be developed in stages to something similar to option three over time. However, project manager Graham Shortland says it was important that the chosen design concept respects the mountain.

“The preferred location for [any] new facility is in the lower bush behind the Mokena geyser at the Te Aroha Domain and the terrain would make it very difficult, disruptive and costly to stage future expansions... Finishing the development [in one go] also means the payback is much quicker [and we would] only be disturbing the ground once.”

Hill adds: “We want the history reflected in the design and the way the new facility operates. Being located on Te Aroha Maunga is special, and our aim is to make sure we enhance the mauri of the maunga, wai and whenua.”

Despite all the work underway, the group wants to make clear that nothing is set in stone yet, the project is still in the planning stages until next year.

However, all three design concepts would be financially viable according to the group’s calculations with an assumed entry fee of $50 for the public pools and $85 for the private pools.

The group will now work on an investment case, approaching potential investors and carrying out further assessments. “All going well and to plan, we will start the build in 2025 and have the facility open in late 2026,” the group says.

