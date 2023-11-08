Penny Homes sales manager Willie Robinson (left) hands over the keys of their new villa to Laurence (right) and Anne Begg, of Kinloch.

The first residents have picked up keys to their new lifestyle retirement properties at Lakecrest this week.

The new retirement facility is in development alongside the Nga Roto estate and retail areas in Wharewaka.

When completed, the six-phase construction project will have 122 two and three-bedroom villas, as well as 35 apartments, a supported living block and 60-bed aged care facility with a dementia care unit.

There will also be communal facilities including a community centre, gym, pool and cafe.

The first residents to move into their three-bedroom villa this week were Laurence and Anne Begg, who retired to Kinloch from Auckland seven years ago.

Laurence is a retired lecturer in teacher education at the University of Auckland, and Anne is a retired school dental nurse.

Wharewaka's Lakecrest development is in stage two of six stages, with the first stage already sold out.

Laurence said it was the lifestyle on offer at Lakecrest that appealed to them.

“We were looking for a village which offered a sense of community.

“We’ve loved living at Kinloch, which does have a good sense of community, but with a lot of holiday homes here, there are not always a lot of people about.

“As you get a bit older, you want to have people and facilities close to you.”

Anne said she was looking forward to the freedom that living in the village will bring.

“I’m really looking forward to the freedom to be able to lock up and leave — to go away for a holiday, and not have to worry about lawns and gardens.”

Anne said the proximity to Countdown and other shops meant they hardly needed a car.

“We’ve never had a supermarket and shops so close before.

“And the bus stop is pretty much right next door too, so we can go into town if we want to, without having to worry about a car.”

A show villa is nearing completion and will be available as a show home for inspection by anyone interested in the village later this month.

The completion of the $150 million village is expected to take another five years.

