Taupō's first pop-up cinema night proves popular

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Sarah, Anahera and Katla get excited for the start of Inside Out 2.

Last Friday night saw the launch of Taupō's Pop-Up Cinema series with two sell-out screenings of Inside Out 2.

Held at the Great Lake Centre theatre, the event provided locals with a long-awaited return of a movie-going experience, which has been absent since the closure of Starlight Cinema for relocation back in February.

Adding to the night’s appeal, attendees were treated to popcorn from the Starlight Cinema team and delicious Kona Kones icecream from local business owners Kim and Steve Manunui.

“It was wonderful to see such a positive event in town with so many families out enjoying themselves. They were especially hungry for icecream,” Kim said.

Phillip King, one of the attendees, noted the event seemed to attract a 100% local crowd, all thrilled to be back at the movies.

“We bought tickets at the last minute and had to sit in different parts of the theatre, but it didn’t matter at all. There was a great buzz, the movie was fantastic, and we all had a great time.”

Event organiser Nicola de Lautour was thrilled with the evening’s success and is looking forward to hosting more screenings while Taupō remains without an official cinema.

“People seemed to really enjoy being back in the theatre. Seeing the children’s faces light up as they walked in and saw the big screen made all the hard work worth it.”

With continued support from the community, the Pop-Up Cinema series is set to bring more cinematic magic to Taupō in the coming weeks.

Next Screenings

Sunday, September 29: Despicable Me 4 (PG) at 4.30pm

Sunday, September 29: Furiosa: Mad Max (R) at 7pm

Saturday, October 19: Movies to be confirmed

Thursday, October 31: Double feature Halloween Special (12 years plus)

Monday, November 25: It Ends With Us (PG13) at 7.45pm



