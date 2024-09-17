Sarah, Anahera and Katla get excited for the start of Inside Out 2.

Last Friday night saw the launch of Taupō's Pop-Up Cinema series with two sell-out screenings of Inside Out 2.

Held at the Great Lake Centre theatre, the event provided locals with a long-awaited return of a movie-going experience, which has been absent since the closure of Starlight Cinema for relocation back in February.

Adding to the night’s appeal, attendees were treated to popcorn from the Starlight Cinema team and delicious Kona Kones icecream from local business owners Kim and Steve Manunui.

“It was wonderful to see such a positive event in town with so many families out enjoying themselves. They were especially hungry for icecream,” Kim said.

Phillip King, one of the attendees, noted the event seemed to attract a 100% local crowd, all thrilled to be back at the movies.