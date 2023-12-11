Evelyn Hancock is Taupō-nui-a-Tia College's Dux for 2023.

With the school year drawing to a close, the Taupō and Tūrangi Herald spoke to the Duxes and Proxime Accessits of Taupō's two secondary schools to ask about their next steps, reactions to winning and what they think the biggest challenge facing their generation is.

Here are their responses.

Evelyn Hancock, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College Dux

Although the potential for achieving Dux has been on my radar for the past year, it still came as a shock to me, especially knowing the capabilities of my peers. I have always held so much respect for former winners of the Dux award and admired their work ethic and dedication. They have inspired me to work hard over my high school career, to fulfil my potential as a student and to make the most of the abundance of opportunities available. Therefore, to be awarded this is such an honour and it means a lot to me, as I see it as a reflection of all the support I have received from family, friends, teachers and the Taupō community over the years.

Next, I plan to complete a conjoint degree of Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Global Studies, specialising in global politics and human rights at the University of Auckland. Hopefully, this will allow me to build on my education and apply innovative skills to tackle the many challenges facing our generation. These issues include climate change and global poverty; each of which affects the other and requires lateral thinking and out-of-the-box solutions. I believe the domestic and global justice systems need to be adapted for equity. This will ensure effective progress, accountability and justice.

Haruka Petersen is Taupō-nui-a-Tia College's Proxime Accessit for 2023.

Haruka Petersen, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College Proxime Accessit

Moving forward next year, I plan on taking a gap year, at the beginning of which I will spend three to four months in Japan exploring my culture and using some of this time to look at opportunities for work and study in the field of art and design. This is where my interests lie, and therefore I was very pleased to also be awarded the Active Arts Taupō Prize for Fine Arts. Later in my gap year, I would be keen to find work involving graphic design.

Being awarded Proxime Accessit was not something I was expecting, and I would like to give special thanks to all my teachers for their help and encouragement. I would especially like to show my gratitude to my painting teacher Mrs Purdon and my design teacher Mr Lindsay. Both have been with me and helped me throughout my years at Taupō-nui-a-Tia College.

Many of us are told that to have a bright future, you need to pursue something that pays well regardless of whether you enjoy it or not. I believe high school is a place that should allow students to explore their interests and discover their talents. When I chose to pursue the world of art and design, I understood there may be many barriers to becoming financially secure. However, I could not imagine doing something that doesn’t bring me joy. I hope that others of my generation will not be afraid to take risks and follow their chosen paths.

Alex White is Tauhara College's Dux for 2023.

Alex White, Tauhara College Dux

I plan to go to Victoria University in Wellington next year to study biomedical science. This is a subject that really interests me - but I also have some other possibilities in mind, so my path could change.

For me, being awarded Dux is a result of hard work throughout the years. I’ve always expected a lot from myself in school and tried my best to meet those standards. However, I think getting this award is also a testament to the many privileges I have had. I’ve been lucky enough to have huge support from my family, friends and teachers - all of whom have enabled me to do my best by making me believe I can. I believe everyone has the potential to do well in school, but unfortunately, not everyone has the encouragement and support that’s beneficial for confidence and hard work.

Mental health is definitely one of the biggest issues young people face, especially in our country. Factors such as climate change, Covid-19 and being chronically online have instilled, I believe, a collective feeling of hopelessness for the future. This perspective majorly influences how we feel and act. The subject of mental health is very stigmatised in our society, making people feel alienated and misunderstood. I think trying to create a culture where people can talk openly about how they are feeling would hugely benefit young people, as we try to navigate the complicated emotions that come with growing up. Not only young people, but all people.

Summer Dykzeul is Tauhara College's Proxime Accessit for 2023.

Summer Dykzeul, Tauhara College Proxime Accessit

Next year, I am attending the University of Canterbury in Christchurch to study a Bachelor of Science, double-majoring in biology and environmental science.

I am very proud to have been awarded Proxime Accessit this year. Receiving this award made me realise my hard work and dedication were all worth it. In a year filled with ups and downs, I will forever be grateful for my teachers, friends and family, who have supported me throughout my school years. If there is one thing I would take away from receiving this award, it is that with a bit of determination and effort, you are able to achieve anything.

I believe the biggest issue affecting my generation is our reliance on phones and social media. This reduces face-to-face interaction and has contributed to increasing rates of depression and anxiety in young people.

Social media companies are very powerful, which makes it hard to get quit their sites or reduce one’s usage. Eliminating social media as a whole is an impossible solution. Instead, we should encourage young people to have more physical social interactions. For example, increasing involvement in team sports, outdoor education and social clubs. We should also educate young people about the effects phone use can have on their mental health. This may be challenging, but by taking little steps at a time, it will easily be possible. Addressing this issue will have a major, positive impact on my generation.

