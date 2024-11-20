Heaslip felt leading by example would be key.

“Lots of kids have that tall poppy thing, where they think, ‘We’re too cool for school’. We’ll be getting involved as well, trying to get everyone participating in school culture and activities.”

The four are already demonstrating this philosophy, with Way-Ferguson a goal shoot in the school’s premier netball team and appearing as a cheerleader in the school’s 2023 production of Grease, alongside fellow netballer Heaslip’s comical Blanche, the dotty office lady at Rydell High School.

Donaldson’s involvement with kī-o-rahi saw him coaching the school’s junior side as well as captaining their senior team, while Rutherford was a long-serving member and current captain of the Girls’ Football First XI.

The four, in the middle of Level 2 NCEA exams, were also keen to keep up with their academic progress, and felt they covered the ground from maths and sciences (Rutherford) to the visual arts (Way-Ferguson) as well as drama and other English-rich subjects (Heaslip).

“Heaps of drama with her,” joked Donaldson, who then described himself as “a bit of an all-rounder. I am average at everything”.

Heaslip resisted Donaldson’s bait, saying he worked “really hard”.

The four said they appreciated travelling a lot this year to improve their leadership skills, from Lead Rangatira to a Youth Peace Symposium and the Tūwharetoa Wai Wai Rakau Leadership Project.

Throughout their time in Year 12, they had also noticed being observed as their leadership aspirations became known.

“You noticed a lot more people started watching you, teachers and other students… which was honestly quite cool, I enjoyed it. It pushed you,” Heaslip said.

Rutherford agreed: “The other students were not only eager to hear your speech [during the selection process], but also knowing that you’re going for it, they put unconscious pressure on you to do your best.”

However, Way-Ferguson noted time management would need constant attention, especially with the school putting on Mamma Mia! soon.

“Me being called Mia, it would be crazy if I didn’t do it.”

Heaslip was also keen, if she could make time. “I will make time.” Addressing Donaldson, who was a bit more reserved about committing to the musical, she said: “We’ve all got to do it.”

Perhaps this is “the unexpected” Donaldson didn’t want to know was coming.