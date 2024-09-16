Advertisement
Taupō-Tūangi adopt a pet: Meet Lacey

Waikato Herald
Lacey is looking for her furever home. Photo / SPCA Taupō

Lacey is a young, sweet girl with a heart full of love and resilience.

She is now roughly a year and four months old and has been a long-stay resident at the SPCA Taupo.

Lacey came to the centre with her six adorable puppies, despite being just a youngster herself.

The SPCA team said Lacey has shown “incredible” strength and devotion as a mother, and now it’s her turn to be pampered and enjoy the carefree life she missed out on.

Lacey is a gentle and affectionate soul. She adores being around people and has a warm, loving nature.

Despite her early responsibilities, Lacey remains playful and has a wonderful spirit. She gets along well with other dogs and would enjoy having a canine sibling.

Lacey would thrive in a home with a large, secure backyard where she can run and play.

Her gentle nature makes her a great fit for families, singles, or couples who can provide her with the love and attention she deserves. A home where she can be included in daily activities and receive lots of affection would be perfect for her.

Lacey’s journey from a young mother to a loving companion is a testament to her strength and sweet spirit.

She’s ready to leave her past behind and embrace a future filled with love, play and happiness.

If you think you could be Lacey’s furever family, please see spca.nz/adopt for more information.

