Lacey is looking for her furever home. Photo / SPCA Taupō

Lacey is a young, sweet girl with a heart full of love and resilience.

She is now roughly a year and four months old and has been a long-stay resident at the SPCA Taupo.

Lacey came to the centre with her six adorable puppies, despite being just a youngster herself.

The SPCA team said Lacey has shown “incredible” strength and devotion as a mother, and now it’s her turn to be pampered and enjoy the carefree life she missed out on.

Lacey is a gentle and affectionate soul. She adores being around people and has a warm, loving nature.