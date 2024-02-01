Taupō to Tūrangi SH1 closures extended

Road works on SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi will take extra time due to forecasted poor weather. Photo / Michaela Pointon

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has announced a change to scheduled roadworks for SH1 between Taupō and Tūrangi.

The works, which were due to be completed by February 5, have been delayed by two days due to forecast poor weather over Friday and Saturday.

A statement from NZTA Waka Kotahi said the foam bitumen stabilisation and first coat of road seal now needs to be done on February 4 and 5.

The road rehabilitation work began on January 30, causing road closures from 9am to 2.30pm and stop/go traffic management into the morning and evening.

Road users reported delays of up to an hour on journey times due to the multiple work sites on the stretch of highway between Taupō and Tūrangi.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said they were aware of the delays and apologised for inconvenience caused.

The updated schedule now means the road will be under the same daytime closures and stop/go management on February 1, 4 and 5, followed by a temporary speed limit the next day and stop/go management on February 7 for sweeping and line marking.

Andy Oakley, system manager at NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), said the closures were unavoidable.

“As the worksite is located at a narrow section of road, there is not room for both machinery and cars side by side.

“The only option is to close the road for periods of time to complete the work.

“The 330m section of road needs to be reconstructed, as the underlying layers of the road have reached the end of their useful life. Unfortunately, a closure of the road is the only safe way to complete this.

“We have worked with our contractors to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“The road is closed between 9am and 2:30pm and operates under stop/go traffic management between 7:00am and 9:00am, and again from 2:30pm until 7:00pm for commuter traffic.”

Outside these hours the road is open to traffic travelling in both directions, with a temporary speed limit in place.

Residential and property access, including for the Motutere Bay Holiday Park, will be maintained during the road closure times.

Other road users will use SH41 and SH32, then on to local roads of Poihipi Rd and Wairakei Drive to travel around the lake.

The new traffic management timetable for Halletts Bay is as follows:

Thursday, February 1: Stop/Go – 7am-9am, CLOSED – 9am-2.30pm, Stop/Go – 2.30pm-7pm

Friday, February 2: No work – both lanes open under temporary speed limit

Saturday, February 3: No work – both lanes open under temporary speed limit

Sunday, February 4: Stop/Go – 7am-9am, CLOSED – 9am-2.30pm, Stop/Go – 2.30pm-7pm

Monday, February 5: Stop/Go – 7am-9am, CLOSED – 9am-2.30pm, Stop/Go – 2.30pm-7pm

Tuesday, February 6: No work – both lanes open under temporary speed limit to bed in seal

Wednesday, February 7: Open – Stop/Go traffic management – for sweeping/linemarking

More information can be found at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.





