Taupō District Council event facilitator Whai Smith, BU Events owner Nicola de Lautour and the council's district venues manager Bryce Green prepare for movie nights at the Great Lake Centre. Photo / Dan Hutchinson
Taupō residents pining the loss of big screen movies will soon get some temporary relief from a pop-up cinema, with drive-in sessions a possibility.
“I rang Starlight owners and wanted to get their permission and goodwill and got that and they were happy to see something come together at the moment and might even come along and make the popcorn for everyone.”
The popcorn machine was salvaged from the old cinema which is being demolished to make way for a new retail complex.
De Lautour was targeting Friday, September 13 for the first movie and planned movie sessions once or twice a month until January, with most movies screened at the Great Lake Centre.