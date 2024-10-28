“The town’s accommodation providers performed exceptionally well in the latest Hotel Data New Zealand figures, surpassing some major cities in revenue per available room and average daily rate. This makes it an appealing option for savvy investors.

“As the OCR continues to trend downward, confidence in tourism investment is on the rise. We’re seeing increased interest from offshore investors eager to relocate funds, signalling a vibrant future for our tourism sector,” he said.

Pett said Taupō's year-round tourism, fuelled by striking natural landscapes and an array of outdoor activities, made it an attractive place for a new hospitality venture.

“The proposed motel’s location benefits from year-round tourism driven by outdoor activities, iconic attractions and proximity to Taupō's CBD. With strong demand for premium accommodation in the region, this project stands as a promising investment in the thriving Taupō market.

“The new motel will cater to both local and international tourists seeking luxury accommodation in this vibrant holiday hotspot.

“The proposed design features a sleek, modern aesthetic aimed at providing a luxurious guest experience at a self-rated four-star level.

The motel is being built by modular construction specialist TLC Modular, with “modern design” and “high-end finishes”.

TLC’s other projects include Carnmore Hotel in Christchurch, the ongoing build of over 180 apartments in Northcote, Auckland, and the future construction of a new Auckland Holiday Inn.

“Modular construction offers the advantage of faster build times, minimising disruption, delays and costs and ensuring quicker delivery for new developments,” Pett said.

The Kaimanawa St site forms part of the Spa Road Mixed Use Environment zone under Taupō's district plan.

Baxter said this precinct had evolved in recent years from a mostly residential area into a lively blend of housing, light industrial, commercial and community activities.

“The Kaimanawa St site is next door to a fine-dining restaurant and within a 15-minute walk of all the cafes, restaurants, bars and shops of the vibrant town centre. Positioned just off the corner of Spa Rd, a main arterial route, a future motel here will be less than five minutes’ drive from State Highway 1 north and southbound.

“Its proximity to several iconic tourist attractions makes it a prime location for future motel guests. Lake Taupō, Huka Falls, AJ Hackett Bungy and the Taupō Events Centre are all within close reach.

“Positioned in the heart of the North Island, Taupō is a hub for a wider adventure playground famed for activities like fishing, jet-boating, and mountain biking, as well as golfing and geothermal sightseeing. Nearby Tongariro National Park offers world-class skiing and hiking, making Taupō a top holiday destination for all seasons,” Baxter said.



