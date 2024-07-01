Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

Thumbs up to the gentleman who provided a jump start to get a Taupō resident back up and running.

To all the lovely ladies and Carlos at Taupō Hospice shop for being vibrant and helpful. Thank you for lighting up the gloomy Monday afternoon weather with your warm smiles. Keep up the amazing work!

To the kind gentleman who gave me a jump start outside Resene on Saturday and also the staff at Resene who arranged it. I had no phone on me and expected a long walk home. Many thanks.

To the Tauhara Bakery for always having its hot food at the perfect temperature to eat straight away for the hungry contractors, and friendly staff.

To Taupō’s Creative Fibre group for raising $250 for the Rescue Helicopter on the World Wide Knit in Public Day.