Taupō thumbs up and thumbs down

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Thumbs up to the gentleman who provided a jump start to get a Taupō resident back up and running.

Thumbs up

To all the lovely ladies and Carlos at Taupō Hospice shop for being vibrant and helpful. Thank you for lighting up the gloomy Monday afternoon weather with your warm smiles. Keep up the amazing work!

To the kind gentleman who gave me a jump start outside Resene on Saturday and also the staff at Resene who arranged it. I had no phone on me and expected a long walk home. Many thanks.

To the Tauhara Bakery for always having its hot food at the perfect temperature to eat straight away for the hungry contractors, and friendly staff.

To Taupō’s Creative Fibre group for raising $250 for the Rescue Helicopter on the World Wide Knit in Public Day.

Thumbs up and thank you to Daniel from KiwiBank Taupō Branch. I had more than $2500 in gold-coin donations to deposit. He was extremely helpful, professional and friendly and not at all fazed by the large amount!

Thumbs down

To NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for Taupō State Highway 1 ETA (East Taupō Arterial) night lighting, Centennial Drive overpass 16 lights not working, Broadlands Rd overpass 11 lights not working and Napier/ETA roundabout 13 lights not working. Most of these have been out for many weeks.

To the Taupō District Council if it thinks selling a number plate will reduce the ever-increasing rates. Try operating within a budget for a change and give your ratepayers a break.

