It was a calm morning for the Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim.

It was a calm morning for the Lake Taupō Across the Lake Swim.

It was an early start for swimmers on the 61st year of the Lake Taupō Across The Lake Swim, with competitors lined up and raring to go at 7am.

After a welcome by organisers Lake Taupō Rotary Club’s president Jackie Robinson and a karakia from Rameka Snow, the swimmers in the 4.2km category hit the water not long after sunrise.

It marked the end of a three-year hiatus for the event, which ranks among the community’s longest-running.

The 4.2km swimmers set off from Acacia Bay.

They were joined by swimmers in eastern Taupō as the 1km and 2km entrants set off at 7.40am and 7.50am respectively, with all three events ending at the same finish line in Three Mile Bay.

By the time the 120 or so athletes had set off, many of the event’s volunteers had been hard at work for several hours; the earliest having begun at 4.30am.

They were marshalling, crewing support kayaks and boats and staffing the all-important post-event sausage sizzle.

Karl Poole was the first over the finish line in the 4.2km swim.

Within an hour, the first 4.2km were across the bay and over the finish line, with Karl Poole of Hamilton completing the swim first in 54 minutes and 55 seconds.

Tauranga’s Iona Condie, a first-time Across the Lake swimmer, was the first woman finisher in one hour, six minutes and 27 seconds.

Eight youth swimmers took on the longest event, with Aiden Bollee of Mt Maunganui Swim Club the first male to Three Mile Bay in a time of one hour and 30 seconds and Mia Parker of Te Arawa Swim Club the first female youth in a time of one hour, 15 minutes and 19 seconds.

Participants from around the world took part in the event, including swimmers from Spain, Germany, South Africa, Taiwan and South Korea. Many use the event to train for the Ironman event the following week.

The Across the Lake Swim events also provide credits for Taupō Intermediate students aiming for their Bevan Docherty Award.

A former Taupō Rotarian, Lorna McFarlane, returned for her 23rd swim in the event, 39 years after her first one.

The 73-year-old said the event was a Taupō institution.

“Huge thanks to Rotary for re-starting the event this year. The organisation was great, and towards the end, I really appreciated the starting karakia – that carried me over the finish line.”

Another Taupō woman, Carol Prop, also added this year’s 4.2km swim to her collection, having competed every year the event has run since 1994.

Robinson said the event takes all year to prepare for, including obtaining permissions from Taupō District Council, Taupō Harbourmaster and Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, along with the Department of Conservation.

“Planning is now under way for this Across the Lake Swim Event to return on 22nd February 2025 for its 62nd anniversary.”





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



