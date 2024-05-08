The 'design your own helmet' competition winners (front left to right) Honey Rata–Hurst, Mila Whelan, Suji Bramall, George Fisher and Zendaya Jenner were presented with their creations by Taupō District Council's Sarah Wraight (behind).

Taupō district youngsters have put their thinking caps on and produced creative designs for this year’s ‘design your own helmet’ competition.

Road safety co-ordinator Sarah Wraight said there were 324 entries from “some very talented tamariki” representing about 20 schools.

Choosing the five winning entries for the Taupō District Council competition was tough, but the top designs have been selected and professionally airbrushed onto helmets for the budding artists.

The judges were Councillor Anna Park, Cath Oldfield of Bike Taupō and Pack and Pedal’s Hendon Gillies.

Many of the top helmets chosen featured local landscapes and wildlife as themes, including Suji Bramall and George Fisher’s lake and mountain scene designs.

Fellow winner Honey Rata-Hurst used a ‘Mangakino magic’ design and Mila Whelan chose bright patterns.

Judges noted that the youngest category winner Zendaya Jenner was the first designer to use dried flowers in her entry.

The competition is part of the council’s wider initiative to encourage the use of active and sustainable transport, tying in with its pedal safe bike programme.

Pedal safe is offered to schools across Taupō and the wider Waikato region to teach children the basics of cycle safety and increase their confidence on two wheels.

Students learn on-road and off-road skills as well as the importance of helmet, bike, and clothing safety checks.

The helmets were donated by Top Gear Cycles, Evo Cycles, My Ride, Torpedo 7 and Pack and Pedal.

The competition winners are:

Ages 5-6: Zendaya Jenner, 6, from Hilltop School

Ages 7-8: Mila Whelan, 8, from Taupō Primary

Ages 9-10: Suji Bramall, 10, from St Patrick’s Catholic School

Ages 11-12: Honey Rata-Hurst, 12, from Mangakino School

Judges’ choice: George Fisher, 11, homeschool



