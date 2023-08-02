Taupō's Monday Walkers approach the old telecommunications tower at Rangitaiki. Photo / Sandra Foss

Monday Walkers

What a peasouper. We cautiously made our way in the gloom along the Napier-Taupō road towards the Pamu Farm at Rangitaiki.

Today it was a small group of hardy walkers who braved the day’s winter chill, donned the hi-vis gear and set off for a farm walk with a hill climb as a dubious incentive.

After being well-briefed on the station’s health and safety risks we set out on Translator Lane.

The fog swirled and surrounded us. A mere paddock away two big trucks only became visible when the headlights of a tractor that was loading them with hay highlighted their outline.

We followed the wide farm race, disturbing the peace of a herd of cattle. They shadowed us along the fence line, perhaps hoping we were bearers of fodder.

Pine seedlings dotted several large areas and for several kilometres not a hill was visible. Perhaps this was actually going to be a flat walk!

Suddenly a patch of sunlight and a lifting of the mist had us staring up at a gravel track edged with ageing native trees.

It is said fortune favours the brave and today it certainly did.

The sun shone through, beating the clouds away and the sky became an amazing clear blue.

Right on cue we heard the loud beating of wings and looking upwards saw a kererū also heading uphill. A beautiful, if somewhat lumbering bird with its perfect white breast and coppery purple and green sheen to its upper body.

As we climbed we would occasionally catch a glimpse of the translator before another twist in the steep track took us further from our goal.

Large miro, tī kōuka and the more fleshy leaved tī tōī were just some of the trees growing in this area of bush. It made quite a contrast to the cleared, flat farmland we had walked through. Thirty-four flights of stairs later, or at 987 metres altitude for the mathematically inclined, we reached the summit.

While the 1970s telecom construction was impressive, it could not compete with the view across to the snow-tipped Kaimanawa Ranges and out over to the state highway.

Taupō's Monday Walkers take in the view from the telecommunications tower at Rangitaiki. Photo / Graham Jordan

Through breaks in the layers of low cloud, we caught an occasional peep of the farmland below.

As we made our descent the temperature began to drop and by the time we reached the lower bush line the sky was grey and a few drops of rain was falling. Perfect timing and, thanks to the kindness of the landowners, another interesting walk.

Next week we are walking lakeside.

If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at Taupo Monday Walkers.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

Besides a bitter wind and the hint of snow about to come, a good field was played in the second round of the Foursomes.

Ann Dunlop and Kevin Craig came first on 34.5, second was Suzanne Laird and John Solly on 35, next were Cathy Braun and Paul Clark on 36.5, Jacqui Paranihi and Josh Scotwell had 38 points and Tom Rihia and Rhonda Breen took fifth on 39 points.

August 8th is a nett round.

Taupō Tuesdays Ladies’ Golf

Thurty-six ladies braved a cool day. Rain threatened but did not eventuate. The competition of the day was a multi-round, Nett and Putting, plus player of the month.

Nett winners were Pip Vivian on 65, Anna Reece on 65, Liz Campbell on 66 and Val Stone on 66. The best putters on the day were Pip Vivian with 28, Viv Nyssen with 30, Anna Reece at 30, Sheryl Painter at 31 and Anna Brabyn with 31.

No silver player managed to get on the green of the 6th hole, or any bronze one players on the 17th, so both those NTP prizes were unclaimed.

Judy Daniell was the Columbus Cafe NTP winner on the 16th hole. Val Stone won the Dixie Brown-sponsored longest putt, and Anna Reece claimed the Player of the Month title. Elaine Johnston and Fran Fuller won the raffle.

Vet Women’s Golf

Eighteen women braved cold, wintry conditions for their latest round of golf.

The competition of the day was putting and the winner with only 28 putts was Andrea Deadman.

Pam Upchurch was second with 31, and Elaine Burchmore took out third place with 32 putts on countback from Viv Wrathall.

The nearest-the-pin winner on hole 16, winning her a voucher for Pharmacy 81, was Gail Searle.

The winning shot on hole 17 saw Pam Upchurch taking home a voucher to Roots Cafe.

Mary Watts had the longest putt on hole 18 and this won her the Tremains’ Real Estate red towel. The lucky raffle winner was Sharon Bertram.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Jack Frost once again treated the early golfers to the beauty of his whāriki spreading his white splendour upon both Centennial and Tauhara courses.

However, delayed starts did not deter the winners of the 4th nett round, the putting competition, nor the nearest-to-the-pin (NTP 10th) and the longest putt (LP 18th).

Ali Flavell, in addition to the best nett (73) clocked up the trifecta by also being NTP, as close as a few centimetres, and also being the Player of the Month. A Cozzy Cafe voucher was gratefully received as were the loyalty dollars credited to both her account and to Viv Wrathall’s in sinking the longest putt.

Yvonne Raureti- Carson was also excited to hear that Sue Murray had won the overall putting competition since she will partner with Sue in an upcoming foursomes tournament.

Also close on Ali’s netting results were Sue Murray and Liz Campbell with 74 and Cherie Sinclair, with the genes of her mother, was only two points behind with 75.

Taupō Vets Golf

Only 36 starters braved today’s cold wind direct from the South.

The day’s competition was called A Game of Two Halves, which in reality was a Front 9 score and a Back 9 score with the prizes split equally between the two Nines.

It was very much a case of having all your eggs in one basket as being the best chance to win a prize.

Senior 9 Hole Vets: 3 starters with David Hamilton’s 15 points trouncing the field. David Mayne won the Nearest the Pin.

Top Dogs: Rex Mathieson & Richard Dermer were challenged by Barry Hickling & Warwick Prosser. It was a closely fought contest but it was roast chicken dinners for Rex & Richard.

New combinations next week, Bob Burns & Steven Anderson play Dick Fraser & Jim Greening and given Jim’s current good form, should be a pushover for the latter pairing.

Best Gross Scores: Juniors, 94, Tony Rutledge and Seniors, 83, Bruce Wilson.

Hidden Holes: Juniors Geoff Burton and Seniors, Allan Lloyd.

Longest Putt: Juniors, Hole 17, Barry Hickling and Seniors, Hole 6, Craig Greenwood.

In “Twos”, there was only one, Jim Greening on Hole 6.

Raffles, wine, Martin Wanstall and a nice pinot gris earn the approval of Mrs Fraser.

Liquorland voucher was won by Tim Haigh.

Tremaine’s Realty Towel for last week was won by Jim Greening. This week’s was John Gilbert. It’s taken nearly two years for John to have such a bad score so as to be eligible for this award.

Results - front nine:

20 points: Selwyn McLennan, 18 points: Neil Murley, 17 points: Richard Dermer, Jim Greening, Roger Menzies, Ted Swanney, 16 points: Craig Greenwood, Dick Fraser, Brian Macken, Ad De Groot.

Back nine:

19 points: Malcolm Munro, Steven Anderson, 18 points: Titch Synman, Tony Rutledge, 17 points: Tim Haigh, Martin Wanstall, 16 points: Richard Hoadley, Colin Light, Warwick Prosser, Peter Coles, Allan Lloyd, Barry Hickling.

What happened at CNI, Mangakino last Friday? In terms of the Little Man Trophy, we were rubbish, but overall, Mr Reliable, John Gilbert, was in 3rd place.

Coming up is CNI on August 11 at Taupō. playing on Centennial. Next Week, Tauhara, 9.30am. Net Medal and Shootout Rd 8.