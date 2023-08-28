Suncourt Plaza in Taupō. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Counties Manukau Police have arrested and charged four men following an alleged attempted robbery at a store in Taupō four weeks ago.

On July 26 at 9.35am, police were called to a store in Suncourt Plaza, on Tamamutu Street, due to reports of two men - one allegedly carrying a firearm - damaging and attempting to take items.

A police spokesperson said the alleged offenders were believed to have left the scene with two other people in a vehicle.

“A search warrant was conducted at a Counties Manukau address where the group were taken into custody last Tuesday [August 23].

The four Counties Manukau-based men have all been remanded in custody.

The men are aged 25, 27, 31 and 38 and were due to reappear individually in the Manukau District Court on August 28, September 14, November 22 and November 17.

They were facing a variety of charges in relation to the Taupō offending and other offences committed in the Tāmaki Makaurau area, the spokesperson said.

“Charges include assault with intent to rob, aggravated robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and participates in an organised crime group.

“We acknowledge that this incident understandably shook those involved, and we hope this result helps to make the community feel assured police will hold offenders to account.”

Police were continuing to investigate the attempted robbery and further arrests could not be ruled out.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their enquiries was asked to contact 105 and reference file number 230824/9568.