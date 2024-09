Facial recognition in supermarkets hailed a success, tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and can your boss really force you back to the office?

Police are investigating after an incident in Taupō last night left one person dead.

According to a police statement, the incident involved a vehicle and a person.

“Emergency services were called about 11pm to Rawhiti St, Taupō, after a report of a person being injured,” the statement said.

“They sadly died at the scene.”

The statement said police were now working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.