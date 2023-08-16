Seven charges were made during routine vehicle stops last week. Photo / NZME

OPINION

It was patches to tuxedos last Friday, with a Mongrel Mob procession through town shortly before the Unison Great Lake Taupō Business Awards.

The gang members were in the area because of a tangi in Mangakino and rode through town to the funeral home alongside the deceased’s whānau.

Extra police staff, including our specialist gang harm reduction team, were sent to Mangakino on 24-hour shifts to reassure locals and ensure public spaces were safe.

The procession was relatively well-behaved, with one person having their vehicle seized and being charged for sustained loss of traction.

Traffic management is always a challenge with a large group, but with extra staff deployed, it went well.

This week also saw a breath-testing station set up in Taupō, where 1348 motorists were tested. Seven charges will be laid.

This number wasn’t unusually high, but one person driving under the influence is too many.

I’d like people to think - given there’s only a painted line between an intoxicated driver and the other traffic on the road - about the impact they want to have on their community.

You can be stopped by police at any point when you’re on the road, and tested for alcohol, so this applies all the time.

One person from out of town has been arrested and charged over the recent robbery at Hunting and Fishing Taupō. Detectives in the area are actively hunting and searching for the second person of interest in that incident.

Our uniformed staff were recently attending a disorder when someone started choking. Quick thinking and first aid training meant one officer likely saved the person’s life in what was a heated situation.

In another incident following a vehicle stop, a man has been arrested in possession of 1kg of methamphetamine. Investigations will continue and further charges are likely.

There was a positive ending to the recent Kinloch missing person case when they were safely located.

The Eagle helicopter and 60+ staff were deployed in the search and rescue mission. The SAR team tap into a range of expertise in these cases, including doctors who advise on areas such as survivability over time.