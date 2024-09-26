26 Sep, 2024 12:41 AM 2 mins to read

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with driving-related charges after a vehicle-related incident in Taupō on Tuesday night left one person dead.

A police spokesperson said the man is due to appear in the Taupō District Court next week.

Police have been investigating after an incident in Taupō on Tuesday night left one person dead.

According to a police statement, the incident involved a vehicle and a person.

“Emergency services were called about 11pm to Rawhiti St, Taupō, after a report of a person being injured,” the statement said.