Taupō police charge 22yo man after fatal incident involving vehicle

Maryana Garcia
By
Multimedia Journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Police have charged a 22-year-old man with driving-related charges after a vehicle-related incident in Taupō on Tuesday night left one person dead.

A police spokesperson said the man is due to appear in the Taupō District Court next week.

Police have been investigating after an incident in Taupō on Tuesday night left one person dead.

According to a police statement, the incident involved a vehicle and a person.

Emergency services were called about 11pm to Rawhiti St, Taupō, after a report of a person being injured,” the statement said.

“They sadly died at the scene.”

The statement said police were now working to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.

“Our enquiries are ongoing.”

A reporter at the scene on Wednesday morning said police could be seen interviewing people along Rawhiti St.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews attended an incident involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Taupō just after 11pm last night.

“Crews supported police and ambulance with their response. You will need to contact Police and Hato Hone St John for more information.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 11.06pm yesterday.

“One ambulance responded. Please refer to Police New Zealand for further information,” the spokesperson said.

More to come.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.

