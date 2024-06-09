Taupō Pakeke Lions get new coats for winter

Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke members receive bright new jackets for winter. Presenting the coats is, from left, Anne Corey from Embroider Me, Bevan Martin from Bevan Martin Electrical, to Pakeke president Ian Foster, and Pakeke member, train driver and engineer Laurajane Mildon.

Well kitted for winter and ready for voluntary work in the cold!

Thanks to the generous gift from Bevan Martin Electrical and Embroid Me, the Lions Club of Taupō Pakeke and other helpers will be kept warm when operating the Lakeland Lions’ train this winter.

The fundraising “fun” train on the Tongariro South Domain functions most weekends and holidays throughout the year and has proven popular for young and old.

Lions’ members were thrilled with the jackets when presented with them during a function at the train station last week.

When presenting the jackets Bevan Martin said he was only too happy to give something appropriate to a voluntary organisation that does so much for the Taupō community.

Anne Corey, representing Embroid Me, said it was an honour to be a joint sponsor for the jackets to keep such willing community voluntary workers warm when going about their voluntary duties.

Pakeke Lions president Ian Foster expressed his gratitude to such caring sponsors.

Lions, mainly through their voluntary efforts in running the train, selling Christmas cakes and co-ordinating raffles, have worked hard to help meet community needs.

Not bad for an active club of 70-90-year-old volunteers!

Beneficiaries of the Lions’ hard work this year have been: Hinemoa Kindergarten, Greenlea Rescue Helicopter, Life Education Trust. Lloyd Morgan Charitable Trust, Bellyful Taupō, Brain injured Children’s Trust, Forest and Bird, Act 2, New Zealand Suicide Prevention Trust, the Lions Cancer Trust, Pregnancy Help, Lions International Foundation, Heart Kids New Zealand, Lakeside Country Music Club, a high school student to attend an overseas Science Symposium, Waipahihi Botanical Society, Lions Cancer Lodge, Taupō Parents Centre, Autism New Zealand, Taupō Foodbank, and Taupō Women’s Refuge.



