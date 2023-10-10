The recipients volunteer in many ways across the Taupō and Tūrangi district, from the fire service to teaching kids to ride bikes.

The Taupō District is blessed with many people who selflessly work to enhance the place they live.

On 29 September, a group of local legends were honoured at the Taupō District Council Mayoral Community Awards.

A group of 16 award recipients had the chance to join Mayor David Trewavas on stage at the Great Lake Centre and have their efforts formally recognised.

Trewavas said he was delighted to shine a light on so many people who make the Taupō District a great place to live.

“The Taupō District has an abundance of special groups and individuals who make a huge contribution to their community and those in it,” he said.

“These people work behind the scenes, doing unpaid voluntary work over long periods of time to improve community wellbeing.”

2023 Mayoral Community Award recipients:

Rerahau Wineera: For leading, coaching and mentoring in sports including hockey.

Melissa Humphrey: For setting up and running a support network for parents of local children and adults with special needs.

Friends of the Emergency Department: A volunteer group that provides comfort and support to patients and their loved ones at Taupō Hospital.

Brenda Sherson: For volunteering for many organisations in Tūrangi.

Lake Taupō Volunteer Fire Brigade: For managing and preventing fires in the district.

Brenda Chaffe: For volunteering at the Mangakino St John station for the last 18 years.

Chris Johnston: For governance roles that have been instrumental in the social, economic and arts arenas.

Clyff Harrington: For starting a volunteer trapping team around the Waikato River Corridor which has 60 members today.

Rose Mansfield: For volunteering at Taupō Netball for more than 25 years.

Jan Pook: For her work with Taupō Swimming Club and supporting hundreds of kids who have completed the learn to swim programme.

Elvira McDonald: For coordinating and managing the International Mums Group in Taupō.

Val Hoogerbrugge: For volunteering across a wide range of services and groups over her 30+ years in Taupō.

Freda Cook: For running the Aqua Fit classes as a volunteer at the Turtle Pools in Tūrangi for the last six years.

Marlene Johnson: For enabling the Mangakino community to thrive through the recycle shop, monthly newsletter, men’s shed and local gym.

Cath Oldfield: For teaching young people how to ride bicycles since 2012 to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn to ride.

Toni Neve: For significant work towards empowering Taupō's rainbow community, particularly for young people, through the Taupō Pride Picnic and beyond.

For more information on the Mayoral Community Award recipients and their efforts in the community, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/awards.





