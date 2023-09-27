Taupō's Hilton Hotel and iconic #LOVETAUPO sign will both light up for breast cancer awareness this month.

Taupō's Hilton Hotel and iconic #LOVETAUPO sign will both light up for breast cancer awareness this month.

Two Taupō sites will be glowing pink this October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hilton Lake Taupō will light up from October 1-31 and the #LOVETAUPŌ sign from October 2 to 8.

The hotel joins more than 60 New Zealand landmarks, streets and prominent buildings in the Global Illumination campaign to shine a spotlight on the importance of detecting breast cancer early.

The campaign runs through the month of October and ends with Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s annual Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

On October 27-28, 10,000 volunteers will be out in force around the country collecting donations for breast cancer research, education, and patient support.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says October is the time to show support for the 3500 Kiwis diagnosed with breast cancer every year and take action to end deaths from breast cancer.

“Our aim is to make all of Aotearoa pink throughout October – it’s a key way for us to get people talking and thinking about breast cancer, and this year we’re highlighting how breast cancer is survivable if diagnosed early enough.

“Having the whole country lit up in pink is a spectacular way to help us spread that message.

“Everyday Kiwis play a vital role in our mission to stop breast cancer deaths.

“Every donation made through our street appeal makes a huge difference as we receive no government funding for our life-saving work.”

The foundation is still seeking volunteers in Taupō to collect for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

For more information on this and other ways to get involved with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, visit breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/bcam.

Every year, about 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer across the Lakes region.

Early detection is crucial for surviving breast cancer; the 10-year survival rate if breast cancer is detected by a mammogram is 95 per cent.

Women should be ‘breast aware’ from the age of 20, which means getting to know the normal look and feel of their breasts so they can tell their doctor if there are any changes.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ recommends considering annual mammograms from 40-49, then every two years from 50.

Free mammograms through BreastScreen Aotearoa are available for 45- to 69-year-olds.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



