There would be two catwalk shows: a matinee at 11am and an evening show at 7pm.

The matinee would be a family-friendly event, with doors opening at 10.30am and the show running from 11am to 2pm.

The evening show, which Harvey said would promise an added “touch of elegance”, opens its doors at 6.30pm, with the show starting at 7pm and continuing until 10.30 pm.

Guests will be treated to a drink or treat upon arrival. The evening will conclude with a prizegiving ceremony for all categories.

Tables of 10 and general admission seating are available for both shows online now.

Lake Taupo Hospice's Creative Carnival is an event for people of all ages. Photo / Lake Taupo Hospice

“In addition to the catwalk, the creative carnival will also feature the Arcade of Artistry exhibition which comprises over 100 circus-themed canvases created by students from years 1-13 as well as an array of art pieces made by avid artists from around the region,” Harvey said.

The exhibition would run across both days, on Friday, August 30, from 12pm to 6pm, and Saturday, August 31 from 10am to 6pm, at the Great Lake Centre foyer. Entry is by gold coin donation.

All art will be available to purchase to aid in the fundraising efforts for Lake Taupo Hospice.

Meanwhile, the pop-up carnival will take place in front of the Great Lake Centre. This event will be held in partnership with Outdoor Amusements and various food vendors.

For more information and tickets visit the Lake Taupō Hospice website.