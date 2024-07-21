Advertisement
Updated

Taupō gas leak: Pedestrians asked to avoid CBD, building occupants to stay inside

Waikato Herald
By: and
2 mins to read
Taupō pedestrians are asked to avoid the CBD area following a gas leak. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police are asking Taupō pedestrians to avoid the CBD following a gas leak.

Building occupants are also asked to remain inside with cordons being put in place, a statement from police said.

“Cordons are in place across an 800m radius around Horomatangi St. Cordons include the intersections of Horomatangi St, Ruapehu, Tamamutu, and Titiraupenga Sts, and the lake front.

“Police are asking pedestrians to avoid the area and for those in buildings to remain within the building with the windows closed and air conditioning off.”

A Taupō and Tūrangi Herald reporter on the scene confirmed that both Horomatangi St and Te Heuheu St, from Titirauepenga to Ruapheu St were cordoned off.

“Lots of workers from the car yard, the construction site at the new council building and Tūwharetoa staff are all standing around outside the cordon or having coffees at the cafes.”

Fire and Emergency said they were notified of the gas leak in Taupō at 9.25am.

“We responded with two fire crews, one crew has left the scene and the other crew is just about to leave the scene,” the spokesperson said.

“A fire investigator will not be attending the scene, this has been left with the gas authority.”

Hato Hone St John said they were not attending any callouts to the Taupō CBD.

More to come.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.


