Taupō pedestrians are asked to avoid the CBD area following a gas leak. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police are asking Taupō pedestrians to avoid the CBD following a gas leak.

Building occupants are also asked to remain inside with cordons being put in place, a statement from police said.

“Cordons are in place across an 800m radius around Horomatangi St. Cordons include the intersections of Horomatangi St, Ruapehu, Tamamutu, and Titiraupenga Sts, and the lake front.

“Police are asking pedestrians to avoid the area and for those in buildings to remain within the building with the windows closed and air conditioning off.”

A Taupō and Tūrangi Herald reporter on the scene confirmed that both Horomatangi St and Te Heuheu St, from Titirauepenga to Ruapheu St were cordoned off.