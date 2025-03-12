The new He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa building in Taupō. Photo / Simon Devitt

The new He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa building in Taupō. Photo / Simon Devitt

Taupō District Council and local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa are now under the same roof.

The entities opened He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa on March 6. The new, three-storey building on 67 Horomatangi St, Taupō also houses local economic development agency Amplify, and Love Taupō.

The building was established and is owned by Te Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership, a body created to lead the project that also comprises Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, Tauhara Properties Limited, Tupu Angitu Limited, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Holdings Limited, and Lake Rotoaira Trust.

The iwi said the move was a “historic moment” for the region, as it’s the first time these entities have been brought together under the same roof.

Te Whare Hono Limited Partnership chairperson Rakeipoho Taiaroa said the building was a testament to the power of hononga (unity) and shared purpose.