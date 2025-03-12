Advertisement
Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūwharetoa move in together at He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

The new He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa building in Taupō. Photo / Simon Devitt

Taupō District Council and local iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa are now under the same roof.

The entities opened He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa on March 6. The new, three-storey building on 67 Horomatangi St, Taupō also houses local economic development agency Amplify, and Love Taupō.

The building was established and is owned by Te Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa Limited Partnership, a body created to lead the project that also comprises Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust, Tauhara Properties Limited, Tupu Angitu Limited, Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Holdings Limited, and Lake Rotoaira Trust.

The iwi said the move was a “historic moment” for the region, as it’s the first time these entities have been brought together under the same roof.

Te Whare Hono Limited Partnership chairperson Rakeipoho Taiaroa said the building was a testament to the power of hononga (unity) and shared purpose.

“This is more than just a building, it’s a symbol of what we can achieve when we come together. He Whare Hono ō Tūwharetoa strengthens collaboration among Tūwharetoa entities and deepens our partnership with Taupō District Council.

“It’s a space where we can work side by side for the benefit of our whānau, hapū, iwi and the wider community.”

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said sharing a building with Tūwharetoa entities would encourage a deeper understanding of perspectives.

“I hope this space will be a place of better collaboration between iwi, council, Amplify, and Love Taupō. By working together in one spot, we can leverage our different strengths to drive economic development and community wellbeing,” he said.

The building is also home to the Mayoral office and the Council Chambers where council, committee meetings and workshops will take place. The latter remain open to the public.

The building features artwork by renowned local artists, including Haki Williams and Te Maari Gardiner, that reflect the heritage of Tūwharetoa.

Key installations include Ngā Mata o Tūwharetoa and the Celestial Waka which draw on knowledge from the late kaumātua Te Kanawa Pitiroi and pay tribute to Māori astronomy and ancestral wisdom.

The council started working from the new building this week.

Council customer and visitor information centre for rates, dog registrations, and other inquiries remain at 30 Tongariro St.

