Competitors line up at the start line ahead of the Round the Lake section of the Taupō Cycle Challenge 2023.

There were plenty of people going the extra mile to make the 45th Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge a special event.

Amongst the thousands of cyclists taking part in the popular annual event was Taupō librarian Kevin Collins who completed a lap around the lake on the very same bike that original event patron Walter de Bont rode in the first Challenge in 1977.

It was the latest challenge for Collins who is raising money to help get medical treatment overseas for his niece.

Palmerston North man Colin Anderson completed his 104th lap of Lake Taupō after doing the two-lap enduro event on Saturday, while 72-year-old Steve Trevurza cycled down from Auckland to do the Round the Lake challenge.

The fastest time for the men in the iconic 160km Round the Lake event was Matt McClune with a time of 4:10:53. That’s an average speed of 38.6km/h.

Kate McCarthy was the fastest female with a time of 4:12:09.

Two more cyclists complete their ride in the Taupō Cycle Challenge 2023.

James Harvey was the fastest man in the second annual 80km Shimano Gravel Grind event with a time of 2:49:12, while Brittany Dykes secured the top spot for the women with a time of 3:27:43.

Lochlan Brown was fastest with a time of 2:32:12 in the 60km Huka Steamer mountain bike event, while Michelle Vorster took out fastest for the women with a time of 3:04:53.

For those tackling the 320km Enduro event, the quickest man was Joshua Aldridge 9:48:40 and Brittney Litton was the fastest woman at 11:19:02.

In the Huka Teaser, Tony Boustred was first across the line in 1:16:04 and fastest woman was Karen Fehl 1:17:16.

The Independent Traffic Control Length Of The Lake was won by Kian Weston 1:22:25 and Kirsty McCallum 1:26:45









