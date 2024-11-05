“I thought if we get rid of all those barriers, then hopefully kids will start learning.”

West provides free lessons and free instruments and goes to the schools so parents don’t have to drive the kids around.

“The first year I had 24 instruments, and 220 kids sign up wanting to do it at the three schools that were on board. I think the desire is there, it’s just cost and time that are the two main barriers.”

Students in the brass academy come out of class once a week to attend a 30-minute individual lesson, however, he recently had to put those private lessons on hold and run group lessons instead as the grants have run down.

“I have managed to get some more funding now, until the end of the year. If I can get more for next year I can go back to individual lessons.”

The academy currently has 24 students.

Last week, the academy held its second My Brass Day workshop at the Centrestage Theatre during which the students learned to play an arrangement of Camille Saint-Saens’ The Carnival of the Animals with some extra help from adult members of the concert band.

The group then performed for parents and siblings in the afternoon.

On the day Kaylene Carson, music tutor at St Patrick’s Catholic School, sang the praises of the academy, saying the academy would teach the kids skills like music theory and creative expression.

Taupo Brass Academy students with Tuba tutor Gary Collins. Photo / Chris Marshall

“Days like [this] mean students also get an opportunity to contribute alongside adults by playing with experienced members in an ensemble,” Carson said.

She said her fellow teachers at St Patrick’s reported that the students came back into class happy and motivated.

Taupō Intermediate School teacher John Woods said the academy was an “excellent” initiative.

“It’s a shame it’s fighting for funds as it really needs to carry on. It’s definitely been a boon for our kids. It’s really helped some come out of their shells.”

Tuba player Laila Te Whare, a Year 8 student, said she had been learning the E-flat Tuba for two years and wanted to continue when she headed to Napier Girls High School next year.

“It’s really been fun, it’s quite a cool instrument,” she said.

She is even thinking about picking up another instrument – like the cello.

Tuba player Laila Te Whare. Photo / Chris Marshall

Also in his second year of learning to play a brass instrument is cornet player, Macsen Buxton, a Year 7 student at St Patrick’s.

He recently joined the Taupō Youth Windband and said he would “most definitely” want to continue his lessons.

It’s a sentiment shared by West.

“It’s actually quite easy to get money for instruments, but money for tutor hours is the hard thing.”

The academy previously received grants from Pub Charity, New Zealand Community Trust and the Lion Foundation, while Taupō chartered accountant firm DPA also provided support.

However, he said some of the charities had told him they would only cover the cost of instruments, not teacher’s wages.

West said his goal for the next year was to secure more funding to go back to individual lessons.

“Ideally, I would like to start a junior brass band, but a lot of the kids have other commitments like sport. Learning to play is one thing, but learning to play in a group gets you that intonation practice.”

And as for finding more brass in the bottom of the grant system’s pockets?

“I’ll just keep trying.”