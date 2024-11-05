Matt West conducts the cornet section of the Taupō Brass Academy. Photo / Chris Marshall
Trombonist Matt West would happily be described as a “brass nut”.
The musical director of the Taupō Concert Band and trombonist in several brass bands, including Taupō, Levin and Hastings, said he wants to see more young people playing brass instruments, so he is running the Taupō Brass Academy.
The academy, an initiative providing free tuition and free instruments to students from Years 5 to 8, is now in its second year, but funding is always an issue.
“I have been playing in all these brass bands and they’re all slowly dying... The average age is probably about 55,... although some of them are starting to put some effort into junior bands, so I thought that’s what we need to do,” West said.
When he spoke to people about why their kids don’t learn music he was told the lessons and instruments were expensive and if both parents are working, they can’t get their kids to the lessons.
“I thought if we get rid of all those barriers, then hopefully kids will start learning.”
West provides free lessons and free instruments and goes to the schools so parents don’t have to drive the kids around.
“The first year I had 24 instruments, and 220 kids sign up wanting to do it at the three schools that were on board. I think the desire is there, it’s just cost and time that are the two main barriers.”
Students in the brass academy come out of class once a week to attend a 30-minute individual lesson, however, he recently had to put those private lessons on hold and run group lessons instead as the grants have run down.
“I have managed to get some more funding now, until the end of the year. If I can get more for next year I can go back to individual lessons.”
The academy currently has 24 students.
Last week, the academy held its second My Brass Day workshop at the Centrestage Theatre during which the students learned to play an arrangement of Camille Saint-Saens’ The Carnival of the Animals with some extra help from adult members of the concert band.
The group then performed for parents and siblings in the afternoon.
On the day Kaylene Carson, music tutor at St Patrick’s Catholic School, sang the praises of the academy, saying the academy would teach the kids skills like music theory and creative expression.
“Days like [this] mean students also get an opportunity to contribute alongside adults by playing with experienced members in an ensemble,” Carson said.
She said her fellow teachers at St Patrick’s reported that the students came back into class happy and motivated.
Taupō Intermediate School teacher John Woods said the academy was an “excellent” initiative.
“It’s a shame it’s fighting for funds as it really needs to carry on. It’s definitely been a boon for our kids. It’s really helped some come out of their shells.”
“It’s actually quite easy to get money for instruments, but money for tutor hours is the hard thing.”
The academy previously received grants from Pub Charity, New Zealand Community Trust and the Lion Foundation, while Taupō chartered accountant firm DPA also provided support.
However, he said some of the charities had told him they would only cover the cost of instruments, not teacher’s wages.
West said his goal for the next year was to secure more funding to go back to individual lessons.
“Ideally, I would like to start a junior brass band, but a lot of the kids have other commitments like sport. Learning to play is one thing, but learning to play in a group gets you that intonation practice.”
And as for finding more brass in the bottom of the grant system’s pockets?