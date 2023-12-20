Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

The team behind Kids Greening Taupō get a big thumbs up this week.

Thumbs up to Sally who works at Animates for helping me out. I had an illness and she looked after me well and gave me a chair and a glass of water.

Thumbs up to Rachel and Heidi from Kids Greening Taupō. You both do such a huge amount for our town and community. You are inspiring, leaders, mums and women who have amazing personas that shine in every way. Thank you for your efforts, time and teaching you have brought to not only tamariki but parents and adults too! You have helped my son be brave out of his comfort zone, grow and shine this year and I am forever grateful.

Thumbs up to Cameron, one of the Pak’nSave team who is in charge of the trolley collection. I am sure I echo the sentiments of many/all Pak’nSave patrons: Cameron, you light up our day with your amazing attitude, beautiful manner, cheerful disposition and thoughtfulness. You conduct yourself with such professionalism and go out of your way to fetch or take our trolley or at the minimum say, “Top of the day to you”. What a great work ethic, thank you, Cameron.

Thumbs up to Taupō Funeral Services for the Christmas Memorial Service, Remembering The Ones We Love. This was indeed a very special service full of thought, personal touches, warmth and music. Thank you Kahu Family for your beautiful, soulful voices. Barry & Kristine, you have an amazing team.

Thumbs down to the dog owners in Kinloch who don’t pick up their dogs’ poo, or they bag it and leave it for a fairy or others to randomly pick up! It’s disgusting and you should be taking it with you! This isn’t just holiday residents, it’s permanent residents too, so take ownership and clean up after your own dog!

