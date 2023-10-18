Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs-up and thumbs-down

Children's bike safety is among the things on Taupō residents' minds this week.

Thumbs-up to Jody at Taupō Auto Electrical for his knowledge, expertise and willingness to get a job completed, fitting my vehicle in at short notice. A pleasure to deal with - great work, thank you.

To the family of a client who donated pizza for our team lunch, we want to say thank you. It was so unexpected and appreciated. We do what we do because we care and we want to make a difference in people’s lives and those of our community. From the arc Counselling Services team.

Thumbs-up to Arahi Warra for always going the extra mile in Kinloch. Arahi is our very friendly, obliging rural delivery driver, who is always willing to help in any way she can, and with a delightful smile!

Thumbs-up to Taupō District Council (TDC) for their discount compost bins offer. My household is very excited to get started with the new worm farm!

Thumbs-up to the good Samaritan Steve of the Community Patrol who, late into a Saturday night patrol, provided accommodation for a desperately tired lady motorist in transit from Wellington to Auckland, who was unable to find accommodation and too afraid to sleep in her car.

Thumbs-up to the local volunteer who assisted the Taupō Kiwanis Club with the car parking at Owen Delany Park for the Global Games event from September 14 to 18. Thank you!

It is impressive to see the Waipahihi children cycling to school, but so scary without dedicated cycle lanes and safe crossings. When will TDC help these precious tamariki throughout Taupō to travel safely to their schools?

Thumbs down to the council’s outdated method of rubbish and recycling collection. If only they could supply homes with decent-sized wheelie bins with lids to help prevent rubbish being ripped open by dogs or recycling blowing away due to the elements and therefore creating extra litter around town that ends up in our precious waterways!





