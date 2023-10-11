Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs-up and thumbs-down

Mitre 10 Taupō's team deserved a big thumbs-up from a reader this week.

Thumbs-up

A huge thumbs-up to the guy who mows Countdown’s berm. You have done a fabulous job since taking over. Thanks for not mowing the never-ending litter. Also, I hope your work is continued during the new build.

Thumbs-up to the lovely staff at Mitre 10 Mega Taupō, who are always so helpful, and nothing is ever a problem - especially Kelly in Gardening and Nicole in Kitchens.

Thumbs-up to Taupō Library for offering a book-reading app called ‘Libby’ which is integrated with the library. Library staff are very helpful in assisting their customers to load the app on their device and helping with Libby’s functions so that you can read downloaded books. The features are great, and you can even highlight a word and quickly get the definition on the spot.

I recently had a major problem with my car, which I took to Ebbetts Taupō. I just want to record the wonderful service that I received from Rob Fulton and the service manager. Their attitude and understanding were outstanding.

Thumbs-up to M21 Meats butchery! The customer service there is always so spot-on. Such friendly, professional and efficient staff, coupled with serving quality produce. This team is an absolute asset to our town!

Thumbs-up to Ricki, Rhianne and Savannah who came to our aid on Thursday when our truck was broken into and undrivable. We elderly people were left stranded! They organised a tow truck and drove us home. Awesome, amazing young women. Thank you!

Thumbs-down

Thumbs down to the council for not realising how dangerous the intersection by Chemist Warehouse is. There are so many accidents there!

Thumbs-down to the local racist woman in the Tūrangi community who thinks it’s okay to abuse locals of colour. Your nonsense is not tolerated and your prejudices aren’t welcome here.





