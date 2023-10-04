Taupō and Tūrangi sports results

There has been plenty of golfing action in Taupō and Tūrangi this week.

Vet Women’s golf

There was a buzz around the Taupō Golf Club in the first week of the school holiday, with 89 juniors taking part in the annual junior masters’ tournament hosted by Taupō Golf Club.

It’s wonderful to see the players of the future enjoying themselves on and off the course with their supportive parents in tow.

The more-mature women members had their annual Grans’ Day competition with the top prize being the Dorothy Taylor trophy, which was instigated in 1996.

Past vet women members were invited to join the players after play and each was presented with a small treat to take away.

The winner, out of the field of 32 players with 40 stableford points, was our hard-working women’s captain Fran Fuller.

In second place was Lexie Loof, who will be joining us more now that she has made a permanent move to Taupō, with 39 points.

Next in line was one of our younger members, Andrea Deadman with 38.

Our newest member, Fran Robertson, followed with 37.

Colleen Wade with 36 took out the fifth spot on countback from Jackie Broughton and Julie Meiring.

Jenny Cory was the final prize winner with 35.

All these winners chose a prize from the prize table, which held a range of produce items donated by each player.

The Tremain Real Estate longest putt winner was Barbara Brunner.

Anne Shearer was awarded a Pharmacy 81 voucher for her shot onto the 16th hole, and the Cafe Baku winner on the 17th hole was Colleen Tillson.

Tūrangi Vets’ golf

The rain stayed away until the last group came in on Tuesday, September 26, the third round of the Annual Foursomes.

Suzanne Laird and John Solly led the field on 33.5 points, and second were Tim Whakatihi and Kevin Giles on 39.

Jude Charlton and Diana Pye had 41.5 and Jacqui Paranihi and Tom Rihia 42.

October 10 is a Stableford.

Taupō Vets’ golf

Last week, the Vets joined with the Cavaliers in playing the Red Tees on Centennial.

There were 70 starters, of whom 27 were Vets.

Three players topped the stableford scoring with 37 points.

Leading Vets scores were: 37 points, David Mansell & Selwyn McLennan. Selwyn also won a Nearest the Pin prize, which then led to a “two”.

On 36 points was Colin Light and on 35 points, John Roberts.

With 34 points were John Gilbert, Geoff Burton, David Elliot and Tim Paterson.

On 33 points were Allan Lloyd, Clive Oakes, Peter Fordham and Guy Chung.

The Vets v Cavalier challenge result was determined by the aggregate top 15 scores of each team.

The Vets were again comfortable winners by one point.

Senior Vets played the back 9 with 4 starters; David Mayne and Malcolm Munro shared the best score of 19 stableford points, followed by John Mather and David Hamilton.

In upcoming events: On Friday, October 6, there is a CNI at Tokoroa starting at 10am.

We hold a very tenuous lead over Mangakino in the Moawhango Shield, so we need a top team on show.

This week at Tauhara, 9am, there is a stableford competition sponsored by M21 Meats and the final round of the Shoot Out.

