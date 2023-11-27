Taupō and Tūrangi sports results

Warm days have returned for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers. Photo / 123RF

Warm days have returned for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers. Photo / 123RF

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

A warm, humid day for golf on Tuesday, November 21.

It was the final of the Race to November and congratulations go to Kevin Giles, who won on a countback from Diana Pye on 33.5.

Tom Rihia came next on 41 points, and Bill Wells had a nett 43.

Well done to all finalists.

The main nett game was won by Dave Hawke on 32.

Lesley Cotteril was second on 34 on a countback from Tim Whakatihi and Hikei Hartley.

Julie McCarthy came 5th on 35, Ross Cooley had 36 and Alex Cornock and Irv King had 37.

December 5 will be a Stableford.

Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

Tuesday was the closing day for the Tuesday Ladies’ Golf calendar for 2023.

Forty ladies turned up for a Drawn Teams Hartball Nett competition.

This was played in fine, warm conditions and was a lot of fun.

Team tactics came into play here to try to get the best results.

The Deep Heats, consisting of Marlene Nitschke, Trish Macklow, Pam Upchurch and Dee Campbell came first, with a 63.9 Nett.

In second place, with a 66.75 Nett, were Big Deal, which included Elaine Burchmore, Lynne Bowden, Adele Keene and Diana Sedcole.

The Cat’s Pajamas and Cossie Club Raffles were won by Dawn Godinagh and Elaine Burchmore.

Thanks to all the sponsors who supported us for 2023.

It has been very much appreciated.

We would like to acknowledge Fran Fuller here, our retiring club captain.

Fran has been outstanding, she has contributed so much to the club over the past three years. Thank you, Fran.

See you all next year. Opening day will be on January 30, 2024.









