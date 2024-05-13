Autumn has delivered another week of cold but clear golfing conditions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Saturday Women’s Golf

Consistent with the acronyms below is the fact that frost and a nippy wind dictated last Saturday’s play.

The women nonetheless maintained their usual upbeat manner.

Speaking of frost, there were Fresh, sparkling greens, Recovery: Carmel Hopkin’s shanks did not deter an impressive score when landing on the greens, One putts: Viv Wrathall and Charlene Wilson, in sharing a cart, better enabled their concentration in sinking impressive putts, Starter: after last Saturday’s absence, Janine McCauley’s return ensured a smooth start to the day and an efficient wrap-up, and Timing: respectable nett scores could be attributed to the tempo of the three top players, whose placings were determined by countbacks.

Lyn Edwards, Viv Wrathall and Janine McCauley, each with 70 nett, earned additional dollars to their loyalty accounts: $20, $15 and $10 respectively.

In fourth place with a 71 nett, Yvonne Raureti-Carson managed to recover her entry fee of $5.

Jill Lloyd culminated an enjoyable Rakiura (Stewart Island) holiday by sinking the longest putt on Tauhara’s 18th hole and despite a higher-than-usual nett for Sue Murray, she could not be disappointed in being the player ‘nearest to the pin’ on the 17th hole.

Kerri Graham, a new member to the Saturday women’s day, was a welcome addition to the group as also was her husband, Russ, who joined the women in the cafe afterwards.

The anecdote of the day was seeing a visiting player whose ball landed between the 15th tee and the sponsor’s billboard.

He yelled out to the people practising on the driving range to clear the way and subsequently, with much determination, hit his ball to land on the 18th fairway.

When asked who we might have been watching, he grinned in reply; “They call me Tiger!”.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

After a chilly start, May 7 was a beautiful morning.

Jacqui Paranihi came first with 19 Stableford points, followed by Joe Rapana in second, on 18 on a countback from Dennis Butterworth, Cathie Braun and Billy Wells.

Tom Rihia came next on 17 on a countback from Diana Pye, John Bennet and Julie McCarthy.

Taupo Golf Club Women’s

Forty fabulous, frolicking women fancied their chances on the Tauhara course on May 7 in the Homelinks gross and nett competitions, which were played in slightly frigid, windy conditions.

The formidable and focused Lynne Bowden was in fine fettle (despite nursing an injury) and flew around with a gross score of 83 (with a fabulous and fearless 37 on the back nine), followed by Liz Campbell (fresh from a golfing sojourn in Japan) with 87, Jenny Vandenberg (91), Julie Meiring (94) and Pip Vivian (95).

All the above are now flush with funds in their respective loyalty accounts, not to be spent frivolously.

The fantastic nett winner was Pip Vivian with a feverish score of 67.

Lynne Bowden, Adele Keene, Denise Chisholm and Suzanne Reed then flooded the scoreboard with fitting scores of 71, 72, 72 and 73 respectively.

Frustratingly for the silver players, no one managed to get on the green for the nearest to the pin prize.

However, Colleen Tilson won the Bronze 1 Columbus Café prize for nearest to the pin in fanciful style and Wynne Murdoch proved to be fancy with a flawless shot to win the Bronze 2 Liqourland nearest to the pin prize.

Lyn Edwards entered the fray with a flashy long putt on Hole 18 to win the Dixie Brown prize for the longest putt.

The raffle, sponsored by the Sailing Club, was won by the fortuitous Trish Macklow.

Afterwards, friendships were forged in the clubhouse over fulfilling food and frothy liquids.

As always, we are grateful to all our favourite sponsors.

9 Hole Ladies’ Golf

Monday marked the first day of our winter start time of 9.30am, which saw 18 ladies compete in the Nett Medal competition.

The morning was cool but windless, so conditions playing the front nine on Tauhara were good.

The winner, with a nett 31, was Anne White. In second place was Marki Nilsson, and in joint third were Lindley Craig and Milani Thompson.

Coming in joint fifth place were Anne Velvin and Kirsty Byloo.

Anne White also had the longest putt on hole five, winning a coffee mug.

Congratulations to all winners and thanks to our sponsors.