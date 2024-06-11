The winning photo - Patrick Clement and family fishing the Tongariro River. Photo / Department of Conservation

A Taupō local represented the thrill of fly-fishing across three generations of his family, making him the overall winner of this year’s Taupō fishing district’s photo competition.

Patrick Clement took home the Department of Conservation’s prize of a Taupō licence for the 2024/25 trout-fishing season, which begins on July 1 this year and ends on June 30, 2025.

DoC senior ranger and contest judge James Barnett said Clement’s winning photo had a “timeless feel to it”.

“With a grandfather, father and children, all enjoying quality time on the river, fishing can bring families together around a healthy outdoor pursuit ... this year’s overall winner captured this brilliantly,” Barnett said.

“The family focused image will appear on the printed plastic licence cards for the upcoming Taupō fishing season.

“The ... competition is a great reminder of the variety of people who make up our angling community. Entries captured anglers of all ages actively participating, and this year we were particularly struck by the great shots of children and families.

Clement was one of seven winners who will also receive a fishing licence for the season, and have their photographs used on DoC’s website to illustrate the different licence categories available.

For non-winners, the Taupō licence fees remain unchanged from last year. For residents season licences range from $159 for a family to $13.50 for a child, with other options available for shorter periods.

Eager anglers can head to the DoC website and secure their licence from July 24.



