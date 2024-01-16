Wharewaka Bay made for a scenic start to the Wednesday Walkers' tramp.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

January 9 was a warm day, but 22 players were out on the golf course playing a Stableford.

First was John Bennet on 19, second Julie McCarthy, 19, third Pat Hibbs on 18 on a countback from Richard Vlaar, and fifth was Jude Charlton on 17 on a countback from Irv King, John Solly and Dennis Butterworth.

Wednesday Walkers

Our first walk of the new year began on a bright, sunny morning out at Wharewaka Point which is sometimes known as Four Mile Bay.

Everyone was full of smiles and stories and it was so good to meet up again after the break. For so many of us, visitors had come and sadly gone back to their distant lives, so it was great to have people to enjoy again.

We moved across the fields, through the Wharewaka streets and down beside State Highway 1.

High above, a steady flow of parachutes slid down the sky at what seemed to be an impossibly slow speed, descending straight as arrows towards the ground.

We then moved through the settlement at Five Mile Bay, which is surprisingly large.

Very few people were around, even the huge holiday homes facing the lake were mostly deserted.

On the track back beside the lake, foxgloves were growing everywhere. Their tiny glove-like flowers were of a variety that is an extremely vivid shade of blue.

In many places, they are grown as flowers and for medicinal purposes but here in Taupō, they are considered by many people a troublesome weed.

The heat was getting to us by the end of our walk and we were all glad to arrive back at the point.

Everyone was pleased that our routine was re-established for the new year.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





