Taupō and Tūrangi club reports

Tauhara Luncheon Club member Judy Heywood and Peter Gifford from K9 Search Detection Dogs sniff out lunch after a fascinating talk.

Tauhara Women’s Luncheon Club

The most recent meeting of the Tauhara Women’s Luncheon Club was dogged with the sniff of canine skills and competency.

There were no dogs at the meeting, yet the guest speaker of the day was one of the year’s most intriguing speakers, Peter Gifford of the K9 Search Medical Detection charity.

Gifford informed the audience of his 40-plus years of training dogs to work as search and rescue operators, assistance companions, sniffers of drugs, tobacco, bombs and even early stages of differing cancers – plus his latest innovative training for dogs in work with our nation’s beekeepers.

Little did the day’s audience know that New Zealand’s bee industry has more than one enemy in the hive. It’s not just the constant concern of varroa mites to worry the keepers, but another longstanding, yet reasonably unknown bee-fatal bacteria that has the potential to infect all hives throughout New Zealand, The American Foulbrood bacteria (AFB).

Whilst it has been in New Zealand since the late 1800s, few have heard of the lethal AFB spores, a bacteria that needs to be constantly monitored to prevent devastation in the honey industry.

What had the audience spellbound was how he trained his dogs to be so specific in knowing exactly what it was they were to sniff for, and how difficult or easy it was to train such willing, woofing and tail-wagging canines.

It seems the simple rule of positive reinforcement is the key to any dog training and we were reminded how dogs will only do things when it is beneficial to them, much like us humans really.

However, humans can’t sniff out the subtle spores of the AFB, but we easily sniffed out the delectable Wairakei Resort luncheon that followed Peter’s one-hour spellbinding delivery.

His speech of the day was one of the club’s most memorable.

If you would like to enquire about joining the Tauhara Women’s Club, contact Katherine Ewen on 021 641 926.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

Another lovely day in Tūrangi on December 5 when a Stableford game was played.

Richard Vlaar came first on 20 points on a countback from Cathie Braun, John Bennett, Pat HIbbs and Julie McCarthy.

Sixth on 19 points was Tim Whakatihi on a countback from Lesley Cotterill.

Eighth was Dave Hawke on 18, again on a countback from Diana Pye.

Billy Wells also had 18.

December 19 will be a Stableford.

Wednesday Walkers

Our last walk of the year began from Huka Falls.

From the bridge over the narrow gorge before the falls, it is noticeable that the water is already on a steep downward slope even before taking to the air at the falls themselves.

This is why instead of simply tumbling over the edge, the river shoots out horizontally at first and only then begins to fall.

Altogether a very spectacular sight.

We clambered up to the highest lookout platform to enjoy that perspective and also the hillside across the river, which at this time of the year on a sunny day, glows in amazing abundance in every possible shade of silver and green.

We then took the high path back toward town, where most of the time the foliage closed in over our heads.

The path twists and turns and loops around and is just brilliant.

There is a long footbridge over a deep gully, which once again made us grateful for the work put in by the heroes who maintain these tracks.

Finally, we walked back along the low path beside the river.

This is perhaps Taupō's most travelled and iconic walk, where we were joined by people from all over the world.

So there you have it; a whole yearful of walks.

Some might say that this column benefits from “rose-coloured spectacles” but this is not true.

All our trips around the most beautiful town in the country really have been this wonderful and have provided a huge improvement in both health and spirit.

All you need is eyes to see and a heart to feel.

While high above the falls I asked the person next to me “What about that then?”.

She answered with one perfect word, “Divine.”

Wednesday Walker contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.





