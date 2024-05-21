Care Taupō hopes Lucky the kitten will live up to her name and find a new home soon.

Are you looking for a kitten with a mega personality?

If so, this awesome girl could be just right for you.

Lucky had an inauspicious start to life; found at just 3 weeks old in a paddock full of dairy cows, she had somehow become separated from her mum.

Fortunately, she made her way to Care, a no-kill animal rescue, where she was lovingly hand-reared.

Lucky is used to a home life and other cats and dogs, and she is very outgoing and lots of fun.

You can meet her and other felines this weekend at the Care Cattery at 34 Nukuhau St, Taupō. We are open seven days a week from 10am to 3.30pm (1pm close on Sundays).

Don’t forget to grab a bargain at our op-shop, too.