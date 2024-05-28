Grover is a kitten at Animal Care Tūrangi who will make an affectionate and snuggly mouser in his forever home.

Meet Grover. He is a 7-month-old tabby kitten looking for his forever home.

He’s a big boy who is also very sweet, affectionate, and outgoing.

He will make a great mouser!

Grover will join your family having been desexed, vaccinated and microchipped.

He’s currently living in a foster home and is ready for a permanent one.

The adoption fee for Grover is $160.

Please contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044 to meet Grover.

We will have a number of young kittens also looking for homes this Sunday at Animates Taupō from 11am to 1pm. Come and say hi!