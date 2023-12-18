Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Bert

12-week-old Bert, a kitten currently in the care of Animal Care Tūrangi, is looking for a forever home.

Meet Bert. He is a 12-week-old, beautiful, friendly kitten ready for his forever home.

The adoption fee is $160. He is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and flea-treated.

Animal Care Tūrangi will be at Animates Taupō on Friday, December 22 from 11am - 2pm. Come by and meet our ready-to-go kittens and a few up-and-coming stars.

We have over 40 kittens and 1-year-old cats looking for homes.

We would love to see you, and you can also donate kitten gifts and/or food to us at Animates.

Merry Christmas to all from Animal Care Tūrangi!

Contact us on mobile 027 644 0044, email animalcareturangi@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

