Taupō adopt a pet: Meet Penny

Animal Care Tūrangi is looking for someone to give Penny a loving new home.

Meet Penny, who sadly came into our care in a starved condition. Despite the lack of care she had received, her loving spirit shines through.

She has an amazingly loving nature and will make someone an awesome companion.

She has put on 8kg since coming into the care of Animal Care Tūrangi, as well as getting her vet checks, vaccinations, desexing, registration and worm and flea treatment.

An adoption fee of $320 goes towards those costs.

Penny is now ready to find her forever home.

Please contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044, email animalcareturangi@gmail.com or message us via Facebook or Instagram to meet our Penny.





