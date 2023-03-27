Prime Minister Chris Hipkins inspected the road damage on the Tapu-Coroglen Road earlier this month. Photo / Jim Birchall

Traffic management measures have been wrongfully removed from the closed area of the Tapu-Coroglen Road, Thames-Coromandel District Council reports.

The removed measures include large concrete barriers, safety fencing, posts and traffic cones that were installed about 10 kilometres from Tapu after a large slip at the end of January.

The council says the road - which runs across the peninsular - is impassable for the foreseeable future. Properties can be accessed from either the Tapu or Coroglen end, but detours for residents to travel to the other side of the slip are lengthy.

The council says it wants to remind residents that the closure of the road is ongoing and is a matter of public safety.

“The area has been inspected and assessed by geotechnical engineers and is considered unsafe for use by the public at present with material still continuing to move,” the council said earlier this morning.

“Any unauthorised movement of traffic management measures or driving through the closed area creates serious risks and will not be tolerated. This vandalism ultimately comes at a cost to the ratepayer.”

The council is asking residents to report any suspicious behaviour or vandalism on the road by phoning 07 868 0200.

“We understand the impact of the closure and are working to reopen the road as quickly and as safely as possible.”

For more information on closed roads in the Coromandel, visit the council’s website.