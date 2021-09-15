Tamahere cherry blossom festival celebrates start of Spring in Waikato

Anne and Paul are expecting lots of visitors at this year's cherry blossom festival. Photo / Supplied

Spring has arrived in Waikato and with it the fourth Tamahere Cherry Blossom Festival at English Cherry Tree Manor.

Anne Cao and Paul Oulton created the cherry blossom festival in 2017, inspired by trespassers keen to take photos of the blossoms. The property includes a driveway through a canopy of cherry trees.

"Covid-19 has affected lives hugely, but people like nature and gardens," says Anne. "After lockdown, there is a great desire to be in nature and to return to normal life."

The festival is on September 26 and October 2-3 from 8am until 6pm. Tickets to the festival need to be booked.

Anne says: "Under Covid Alert Level 2 we run the festival with two designated areas at the venue. Each area can have 100 people in, and everyone can stay for two hours spending one hour in each area - they would switch without intermingling. In level 1, anyone can attend at any time."

Each day has a special theme. The festival's first day's theme is United Nations of New Zealand and celebrates the many cultures within the country.

October 3's theme is the Ring of Life for which Anne and Paul encourage couples to put on their wedding outfits again to relive the special day. The best-dressed couple in their original wedding attire will win a prize.

The festival's last day stands under the theme Bridgerton Spring Ball inviting visitors to participate in fun games and join in for Bridgerton High Tea.

Each festival day features numerous activities including competitions, entertainment, food stalls and Facebook photo competitions. Visitors can also book tickets to a high tea.

