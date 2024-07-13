Advertisement
Tairua residents float idea of swimming pontoon

Al Williams
By
3 mins to read
Tairua with Pepe Reserve pictured on the banks on the Tairua River.

Residents and ratepayers want to install a swimming pontoon near the banks of Tairua and are calling on support from their community board.

Tairua Residents and Ratepayers Association has asked the Tairua-Pauanui Community Board to support and identify a funding position for the installation of a budgeted $10,500 pontoon on the Pepe Estuary in the town.

The board will consider the request at a scheduled meeting on Monday with the association asking for in-principle support and an initial $1000 to enable a resource consent application, then further funding of $9500, subject to a successful resource consent application.

In a letter to the board, the association said similar pontoons had been installed at other Coromandel beaches including Whangamatā and Whitianga.

“Enhancing amenities at the Tairua Estuary through the installation of a pontoon would promote and advance the interests and welfare of residents and ratepayers, as well as visitors, and positively impact Tairua’s economic and social environments.”

The recreation feature would increase patronage of the Pepe Estuary Reserve and existing assets, which included picnic tables and a playground, the association said in its correspondence.

“It will support recreation activities and extend the use of the existing reserve, providing a place where family and friends can gather to enjoy simple things like safe swimming.”

The proposed location for the pontoon is on the Pepe Estuary adjacent to the Pepe Reserve, near the town centre.

The actual location would be identified as part of the Waikato Regional Council (WRC) consent process, utilising the expertise of those skilled in providing advice on such matters, the association said.

Primary costs for the installation of the pontoon showed $7000 had been quoted for a suitable swimming raft that would require minimal refurbishment.

It had been found at Pauanui Waterways, the same place Pauanui sourced its pontoon from.

There was a swimming raft owned by the Thames-Coromandel District Council at the Tairua Menzshed, but an enquiry to them had revealed it was not an option.

It was possible that aluminium bars could be removed from the existing raft and used to make a ladder.

The cost for that was still to be confirmed while someone had been contacted, and advised the association they were open to supplying ropes and chains, free of charge, for the pontoon.

The cost for a resource consent, estimated at $1000, could potentially be reimbursed.

It was understood this occurred when a pontoon was installed at Pauanui.

It was proposed that Menzshed be contacted for help with concrete anchors.

Another $500 had been determined for incidental costs including moving the pontoon from its current site to Tairua.

The association had undertaken preliminary conversations with the harbour master, Waikato Regional Council and the Thames-Coromandel District Council.

“None of these entities have raised any concerns with what is proposed and seem supportive.

“In progressing any application more formal consultation will be required with all parties, including with local iwi.”


