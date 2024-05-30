The woman was airlifted to hospital in serious condition after being attacked by five dogs. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust

Thames-Coromandel District Council says it is still investigating an incident last week where five dogs attacked a woman, leaving her in a serious condition.

The incident took place on May 22, with police saying they were notified of an incident involving a dog on Tairua’s Main Rd at 9.03am.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust attended the incident alongside Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand. They said the woman in her 60s had received multiple injuries and was airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Police said they had since spoken with the victim and had referred the matter to the council.

This week, Hauraki-Coromandel Post asked the council for an update on the investigation, including if any dogs had been retrieved, if so were they were microchipped, if anyone had been prosecuted and if any of the dogs were put down.

In response, a spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the dog attack in Tairua on Wednesday, May 22 is ongoing and until it’s completed, we can’t provide any further comment.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council regulatory manager Brian Taylor told RNZ that council staff had seized two dogs after the incident.

At the time, Taylor said the council would not comment further but said there had not been a noticeable increase in dog attacks in the district during the past three years.

Since July 2023, there had been 67 attacks on other animals by dogs and 32 on people, he told RNZ.

That compared to 56 attacks on animals and 34 on people in the 2022/2023 year and in the 12 months before that, there were 53 attacks on other animals and 37 on people.