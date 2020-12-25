Surf lifeguards are expecting a busy season

Surf Lifeguards throughout New Zealand are looking ahead to a busy summer season. Photo / Cody Keepa for Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Lifeguards throughout the country are preparing themselves for a busy season – possibly the busiest on record.

As the Covid-19 travel restrictions prevent an overseas holiday this Christmas, Kiwis are holidaying in their own backyard. And what belongs to a standard Kiwi summer? Visiting the beach.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) chief executive Paul Dalton says: "We're anticipating this summer to be incredibly busy. To keep everyone safe, we're asking New Zealanders to do their part and choose lifeguarded beaches."

At the peak of summer, surf lifeguards patrol over 90 locations throughout the country. One of them is Whangamata. Their surf lifeguards have already noticed rising visitor numbers at the two beaches, Main Beach and South Beach.

Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club manager Andrea Paynter says: "To us it is very clear that we are busier than usual. It was very noticeable in the last school holidays."

The club has volunteers that patrol from Labour weekend to Easter and they also employ professional lifeguards to patrol during the week from December 14 to mid-February.

"This year, we have employed additional lifeguards in anticipation of an increased number of people at the beaches. Whangamata is a little different from some other beaches as we have to patrol two sites – Main Beach and South Beach – which have no visual connection between each other," Paynter says.

Last season, the paid and volunteer lifeguards at Whangamata saved 26 lives, assisted 56 to safety and performed 2500 preventative actions that kept 30,000 people out of harm.

Most incidents occur by people swimming outside their level of competency.

"Kiwis often have a she'll be right attitude and many don't realise the conditions can change very quickly," says Paynter.

Also, stand-up-paddleboards, kayaks and jetskis changed the way people move around the water.

"They enable people to venture further out and along the coastline. Some don't read the tide flows or wind directions before they head out and can get into serious trouble," she says.

So, in order to stay safe, it's important to listen to the operating lifeguards: If they say it's unsafe to swim somewhere, don't go in the water anyway.

Swim between the flags and dial 111 if anyone is in trouble. If you are heading out in any watercraft, check the conditions first and always wear a lifejacket.

If in doubt or unsure what to do, the lifeguards are there to help. "Our guards really enjoy talking to the public, so if anyone wants to have a chat or just say hi, feel free to," says Paynter.