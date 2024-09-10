Apiculture New Zealand is asking Kiwis to support hard-working honey bees. Photo / Duncan Brown

If you think you’re busy, spare a thought for our humble Kiwi honey bees. Worker bees never sleep. They live only four to eight weeks, but during that time they fly up to 800km — the flight distance from Wellington to Bluff.

These busy little creatures work tirelessly to produce a twelfth of a teaspoon of honey in their lifetime.

At the same time, they pollinate thousands of the flowers that become food for our tables, pasture for farm animals and precious flora for the environment.

Apiculture New Zealand chief executive Karin Kos says bees need our help to stay healthy.

September is Bee Aware Month, and beekeepers are calling on bee lovers throughout New Zealand to learn more about this incredible species and their contribution to our environment, food chain and economy.