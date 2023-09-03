Cortez Ratima will jostle for game time with three-test All Black Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi in the Chiefs squad for 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The Chiefs Rugby Club have locked in dynamic halfbacks Cortez Ratima and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi for the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

The duo contributed strongly to the Gallagher Chiefs’ outstanding form during the 2023 season with performances that had them consistently named in the top five players for passing accuracy in the competition.

Ratima and Tahuriorangi will give Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan more options after All Black Brad Weber departs for France after the NPC.

McMillan said: “Both players have worked incredibly hard this year and we are delighted to have them re-sign.”

“Cortez has been an exciting player to watch and his skill set has gone from strength to strength with consistent game time this season. He is still a relatively young player and we look forward to seeing how he continues to grow and develop his game.”

Ratima, who currently plays for Waikato, had a strong breakout season with the Chiefs in 2022, seeing him called up to the All Blacks XV for their Northern Tour later that year.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi during the test match between Japan and New Zealand at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan in 2018. Photo / AFLO

Meanwhile, Bay of Plenty’s Tahuriorangi began his Super Rugby career with the Hurricanes in 2016. He most recently played for the Crusaders before joining the Chiefs this season as an injury replacement for Xavier Roe. The three-test All Black has a long history with the Chiefs, first running out for the side in 2018 and recently playing his milestone 50th game in Chiefs colours.

“It was unfortunate to lose Xavier to injury at the start of the season but having Te Toiroa back in the Chiefs environment was a great fit,” said McMillan. “His strong affinity with the club and experience will provide a cornerstone of our relatively young halfback group.”

Xavier Roe has now returned to play with Waikato and will round out the Chiefs halfbacks for the 2024 season.

“It has been great to see Xavier recover well from surgery and his strong performances so far in NPC give us a lot of confidence in this group to deliver results. All three players bring depth, speed and skill to their position and we can’t wait to see them in action next year,” said McMillan.

The full 2024 Chiefs squad will be named later this year.