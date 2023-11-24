The Chiefs and the Blues will head to Japan in February for Cross-Border Rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Gallagher Chiefs and the Blues are off to Japan in February for a newly established Cross-Border Rugby competition ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The pre-season competition will see the two New Zealand sides take on four teams from Japan’s Rugby League One.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Simon Graafhuis said the competition was made possible through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Japan Rugby Union and New Zealand Rugby in May this year.

“The MoU created a fantastic opportunity to take the Gallagher Chiefs outside of the traditional markets of Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, and along with the Blues we will get a chance to showcase the New Zealand style of Super Rugby.

“We know from the excitement shown by JRU around the competition, and the response from locals to All Blacks and All Blacks XV games, there will be good demand for the games. Hopefully, this will help us grow our fan base in Japan.”

The Chiefs are no strangers to Japan, having a longstanding relationship with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers.

“Wayne Smith, Dave Rennie, Dave Dillon and Nick Holten have been involved with coaching both the Kobe and the Gallagher Chiefs. On the playing side, some great Chiefs have played for Kobe, including Aaron Cruden, Brodie Retallick and Bryn Gatland,” Graafhuis said.

All Blacks captain and former Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane also announced a stint in Japan, with Tokyo Sungoliath, which will see him miss the upcoming Super Rugby season.

At the matches in February, the Chiefs will reunite with a number of fellow Kiwi players, including Lachlan Boshier and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

Japan Rugby League One chairman Genichi Tamatsuka said he was thrilled to welcome the Kiwi sides to Japan.

“Fans, get ready for world-class rugby. This marks the realisation of our plan to host matches between top-level club teams and League One teams since the inception of our league.

“We see this as an opportunity to showcase the presence and value of Japan Rugby League One on the global stage.”

While the matches in 2024 will be the inaugural ones, the JRU and NZR already have an eye on making the exchange a regular fixture on the rugby calendar in the coming years.

Match Schedule

February 3

Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath v Blues at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo

February 4

Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights v Gallagher Chiefs at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, Kumagaya

February 10

Kubota Spears Funabashi v Gallagher Chiefs at Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, Tokyo

February 10

Yokohama Canon Eagles v Blues at Nippatsu Mitsuzawa Stadium, Yokohama

