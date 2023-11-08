Malachi Wrampling-Alec (pictured) will join his brother Gideon in the 2024 Chiefs squad. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has confirmed the 38-man squad to contest the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition.

There are nine current All Blacks featured in the refreshed side, eight new signings (seven of them rookies) and two familiar faces that make their return; first five Kaleb Trask, following his sabbatical season in Japan, and prop Reuben O’Neill.

New signing Jimmy Tupou will bring a lot of experience, having run out for 54 Super Rugby games with the Crusaders and Blues, on top of the last five seasons he has played in Japan.

In contrast to this experience, props Kauvaka Kaivelata and Sione Ahio, loose forwards Malachi Wrampling-Alec, Tom Florence and Wallace Sititi, midfielder Daniel Rona, and utility back Liam Coombes-Fabling secure their first fulltime contracts in 2024.

“These guys have been knocking on our door for a while now and we are excited to offer them a place this year,” McMillan said.

“They have been impressive throughout NPC and during their time in our environment, so rightly earn their spot within our squad.

“It’s a new look squad for us but despite the changes, there remains a lot of continuity within this group. They are familiar with our environment, know how we do things, and bring a lot to the table.”

Liam Coombes-Fabling (left) has secured his first fulltime Super Rugby contract. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Under-20 representative Ahio is the only rookie named, who will run out in Chiefs colours for the first time in 2024.

He will line up alongside Chiefs Development XV players Kaivelata and Sititi, and New Zealand U20 and University of Waikato Chiefs U20s standout Wrampling-Alec.

No strangers to playing in Super Rugby, Florence and Coombes-Fabling are former injury replacement players for the Highlanders and Chiefs.

Similarly, Rona made the most of his time as an injury replacement this season to solidify himself at this level.

“We can’t replace the experience that we’ve lost from this season, but we have a lot of belief in the men we have selected. We are looking forward with anticipation to seeing them take their opportunity in the new year,” McMillan said.

“We’ll be putting in the work over summer and can’t wait to kick off the season at home in front of our loyal fans.”

McMillan said that he hadn’t given a lot of thought to picking a captain yet.

”Obviously we’ve got some good leaders in the squad. With Sam moving over to Japan for the year, it’s opened up an opportunity for someone.

”I had the good fortune to be in France so I’ve spoken to Sam a number of times. He’s had a couple of really big years and some well-documented injuries so it’s a great opportunity for him after the World Cup to go and experience something new in Japan.

The Chiefs will open the season at FMG Stadium Waikato against the Crusaders in what is expected to be a sell-out.

Fans can secure their seats for all Gallagher Chiefs and Chiefs Manawa home games now with a Chiefs Rugby Club Membership, available from chiefs.flicket.co.nz/memberships.

The 2024 Gallagher Chiefs Squad (Province, Chiefs caps):

Bold denotes a rookie (first Super Rugby contract)

Sione Ahio (Auckland, 0)

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Bay of Plenty, 49)

Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki, 17)

Liam Coombes-Fabling (Waikato, 4)

George Dyer (Waikato, 21)

Samipeni Finau (Waikato, 32)

Tom Florence (Taranaki, 3)

Josh Ioane (Waikato, 17)

Luke Jacobson (Waikato, 63)

Kauvaka Kaivelata (Counties Manukau, 0)

Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato, 106)

Josh Lord (Taranaki, 19)

Peniasi Malimali (Counties Manukau, 3)

Damian McKenzie (Waikato, 111)

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Counties Manukau, 44)

Emoni Narawa (Bay of Plenty, 29)

Ollie Norris (Waikato, 45)

Reuben O’Neill (Taranaki, 15)

Simon Parker (Waikato, 8)

Rameka Poihipi (Canterbury, 30)

Jared Proffit (Taranaki, 4)

Cortez Ratima (Waikato, 26)

Xavier Roe (Waikato, 17)

Daniel Rona (Taranaki, 9)

Aidan Ross (Bay of Plenty, 74)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Bay of Plenty, 5)

Wallace Sititi (North Harbour, 0)

Bradley Slater (Taranaki, 49)

Shaun Stevenson (North Harbour, 84)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Bay of Plenty, 50)

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Waikato, 78)

Tyrone Thompson (Hawke’s Bay, 15)

Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty, 23)

Quinn Tupaea (Waikato, 34)

Jimmy Tupou (Counties Manukau, 0)

Tupou Vaa’i (Taranaki, 44)

Gideon Wrampling (Waikato, 2)

Malachi Wrampling-Alec (Waikato, 0)

Wider training group:

Hamilton Burr, Josh Jacomb, Adam Lennox, Mills Sanerivi, Tana Tuhakaraina.

2024 squad ins:

Sione Ahio, Tom Florence, Kauvaka Kaivelata, Reuben O’Neill (Crusaders), Wallace Sititi, Kaleb Trask (Japan), Jimmy Tupou, Malachi Wrampling-Alec.

2024 squad outs:

Rivez Reihana (Crusaders), Ngane Punivai (Hurricanes), Angus Ta’avao (Blues), Atu Moli (Western Force), Laghlan McWhannell (Blues), John Ryan (Munster), Alex Nankivell (Munster), Pita Gus Sowakula (Clermont), Bryn Gatland (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Brodie Retallick (Kobelco Kobe Steelers), Brad Weber (Stade Français), Sam Cane (Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath), Lalomilo Lalomilo (Moana Pasifika), Solomone Tukuafu, Solomon Alaimalo.

