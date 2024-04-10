Gallagher Chiefs lock Tupou Vaa’i will play his 50th Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i will celebrate his 50th DHL Super Rugby Pacific match for the Gallagher Chiefs this Saturday.

He has just been named in the starting line-up for this week’s match against the Hurricanes.

The Taranaki provincial representative first debuted for the Chiefs in 2020 in an outstanding season that saw him run out for the All Blacks the same year.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said Vaa’i had undergone quite an impressive transformation.

“[He] started at the Chiefs as a young, raw talent, plucked from relative obscurity, that has now developed into a quality lock and key figure in our forward pack.

“Neil Barnes in particular deserves credit for accelerating Tupou’s development which saw him elevated to the All Blacks at such a young age.

“Tupou is an outstanding athlete, a real student in his set-piece roles, and an ever-increasing physical presence in his contact work. I have no doubt he is going to play a huge role for us and the All Blacks in the coming years.”

Vaa’i said he is truly grateful and blessed to be able to play 50 games for a club that he has so much respect for.

About facing the Hurricanes, McMillan said the Wellington-based team had played some “impressive rugby” this year.

“Their ability to win contact, offload and play on top of teams has always been a hallmark of their play. But their set piece has improved significantly and in our opinion has been the cornerstone of their recent successes,” he said.

“They will be tough to roll in Wellington, but we are excited about that opportunity to test ourselves against a side that are statistically and certifiably the dominant team in the competition at present.”

This week, Vaa’i will be joined by Naitoa Ah Kuoi at lock, with Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Reuben O’Neill completing a strong tight five.

Samipeni Finau commands his spot at blindside flanker with captain Luke Jacobson shifting into openside and exciting rookie Wallace Sititi claiming another start at No. 8.

The thrilling halfback/first five-eighth duo of Cortez Ratima and Damian McKenzie returns, with Anton Lienert-Brown and Daniel Rona adding energy in the midfield.

The electric Etene Nanai-Seturo, Emoni Narawa and Shaun Stevenson reunite in the backline.

The derby kicks off at 7.05pm on Saturday at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes

1. Aidan Ross

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i (50th match)

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (captain)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Anton Lienert-Brown

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves

16. Bradley Slater

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Josh Ioane

23. Rameka Poihipi

Unavailable for selection: Kaleb Trask, Tom Florence, Josh Lord.