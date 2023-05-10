Bradley Slater, a New Plymouth Boys High School alumnus, is set to play on his home ground when the Gallagher Chiefs face the Queensland Reds on Friday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga, Photosport

After yet another perfect run against the Highlanders, the Gallagher Chiefs are ready to take on the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth on Friday for round 12 of the DHL Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Chiefs and Reds played each other at New Plymouth’s Yarrow Stadium before, in 2017, but their return to the venue has been delayed until now due to stadium upgrades.

Matching with the region the game will take place in, Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan has selected four Taranaki Bulls players as part of the forward pack: prop Jared Proffit, New Plymouth Boys High School alumnus Bradley Slater, and All Black locks Tupou Vaa’i and Josh Lord.

McMillan says he is looking forward to his team playing in Taranaki because it is home to a number of Chiefs players.

“That played a part in our squad selection; alongside All Blacks rest protocols, increasing squad readiness for upcoming games, and respecting the huge challenge the Reds will bring.

“At this stage of the season, every point counts and I have no doubt both teams will come eager to lock horns in the bullring.”

The four Taranaki forwards will be joined by John Ryan at tighthead prop with Ollie Norris, Atunaisa Moli, and Tyrone Thompson in the reserves. Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Naitoa Ah Kuoi will provide support off the bench at lock.

Samipeni Finau and Simon Parker will start in the loose forwards with Luke Jacobson to captain the team in the number eight jersey. Halfback goes to Cortez Ratima this week with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi as support.

Damian McKenzie starts at first-five with Josh Ioane returning to the playing 23 to assist off the bench. Dynamic wingers Etene Nanai-Seturo and Emoni Narawa will start, with Shaun Stevenson slotting into his place at fullback.

Rameka Poihipi and Anton Lienert-Brown will command the midfield with support from Alex Nankivell.

Angus Ta’avao, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Brodie Retallick, Gideon Wrampling, Ngatungane Punivai, Kaylum Boshier, Peniasi Malimali and Bryn Gatland were not considered due to injury.

The game will kick off at 7.05pm.

Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Reds:

1. Jared Proffit (2)

2. Bradley Slater (45)

3. John Ryan (10)

4. Tupou Vaa’i (39)

5. Josh Lord (17)

6. Samipeni Finau (26)

7. Simon Parker (5)

8. Luke Jacobson (Captain, 57)

9. Cortez Ratima (19)

10. Damian McKenzie (105)

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (37)

12. Rameka Poihipi (23)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (100)

14. Emoni Narawa (9)

15. Shaun Stevenson (77)

Reserves

16. Tyrone Thompson (10)

17. Ollie Norris (38)

18. Atunaisa Moli (53)

19. Manaaki Selby-Rickit (3)

20. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (42)

21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (40)

22. Josh Ioane (9)

23. Alex Nankivell (64)